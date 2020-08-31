KENTLAND — In a game that finished pretty even in regards to total yards gained, South Newton missed out on several key opportunities in a 34-20 loss to West Central Friday night (Aug. 28).
“I thought that our kids actually came out ready to play I thought these were two equally comparable teams,” said South Newton coach Bradley Bevis. “They made some plays where they ran through several of our tackles when we should have had them stopped. Those are things we still need to work on. Every time we got something going, we would hurt ourselves. I think we showed tonight we are capable of making big plays we just need to be more consistent and more disciplined.”
The Rebels picked up 55 first downs and gained 272 yards in the loss, while West Central picked up 59 first downs and 268 yards of total offense.
South Newton gained 184 yards passing with a huge chunk coming on their first play of the game from scrimmage.
Kayden Cruz launched a deep ball to Kevin Sessum over the middle of the field. Sessum was able to run under the ball, bring it in and take it home for the 80-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion failed but the Rebels were up 6-0. just under 2 minutes into the game.
“That was huge for us,” said Bevis. “We just stopped West Central on offense and forced them to punt after only three plays and we hit immediately with a big play.”
However, that would be the last lead the Rebels would have in the game as West Central scored the next 20 points for a 20-6 lead at the break. The first half scores for West Central included a 25-yard pass from Garrett Leman to Braden Nuest, a 28-yard touchdown run by Leman, and a 9-yard touchdown run by Kolten Kietz. Leman connected with Nuest for the 2-point conversion for the 20-6 first-half advantage.
A pair of South Newton fumbles led to two of those touchdowns, while the South Newton defense kept the game close with two goalline stands.
Facing an uphill battle, South Newton came out of the locker room focused and put together its best drive of the young season. The Rebels marched the ball down the field 66 yards on 13 plays that lasted more than six minutes. The drive was highlighted by a 9-yard fourth-down conversion (pass from Cruz to Kane Sell) and was capped off by a 2-yard touchdown pass from Cruz to Trevor Hoeferlin. The 2-point conversion failed and the Rebels trailed just 20-12 with 5:20 remaining in the third quarter.
The South Newton defense then did its part, forcing a three-and-out and getting the ball back to the Rebel offense.
The Rebels had a key opportunity to tie the game or cut the deficit even further, but their next drive was stalled by back-to-back negative plays.
West Central got the ball back and ended the South Newton momentum with a 6-play scoring drive that resulted in a 4-yard touchdown run by Nuest. Blayden Huber ran in the 2-point conversion and West Central was up 28-12 with 9:23 left in the game.
The Trojans added another score on their next possession, a 2-yard touchdown run by Huber for a 34-12 advantage.
South Newton added a score late in the game, a 1-yard touchdown run by Cruz. Cruz then ran in the 2-point conversion to make the score 34-20 but South Newton couldn’t get any closer.
Cruz finished with 184 yards passing, completing 13 of 20 passes. He also ran the ball for 23 times for 78 yards.
Sessum finished the game with three catches for 89 yards, while Hoeferlin had five receptions for 45 yards, and Korbin Cruz caught four passes for 41 yards.
Sell led the defense with five solo tackles and five assists, while Hoeferlin had four solo tackles and seven assists.
With the loss, South Newton drops to 0-2 on the season and 0-1 in the Midwest Conference.
The Rebels host Traders Point Christian Saturday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. CST.