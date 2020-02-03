KENTLAND — Milford’s Brynlee Wright scored 20 of her game-high 24 points in the second half as the Lady Bearcats pulled away for a 56-36 win over South Newton Jan. 28 on the Lady Rebels’ Senior Night.
“We are playing much better but we still have our hiccups out there,” said South Newton coach Josef Keller. “We were really competitive in the first half, then No. 14 (Wright) went off in the second half. We didn’t box out well, and that gave them extra shots and teams tend to make those. We just couldn’t match their physicality, and it wore us down in the second half.”
South Newton hung tough against Milford in the first half, trailing just 11-7 at the end of the first quarter, and 21-20 at the break.
Milford led by eight points early in the second quarter, but South Newton answered with an 11-0 scoring run that was highlighted with back-to-back 3-pointers from Kara Conrad, and Mya Wittenborn. Midway through the second quarter, South Newton led 18-15. Milford finished off the half with a 6-2 run for the 21-20 lead heading into the locker room.
Wright started taking over the game in the third quarter as she scored eight points and her team outscored South Newton 16-9 for a 37-29 lead.
Wright added 12 more points in the fourth quarter as Milford pushed its lead up to 20 and cruised for the win.
Abby Tovey finished with nine points to help Milford, while Wittenborn paced South Newton with 11. Alexxys Standish had eight points for the Lady rebels, and Katelyn Whaley added seven.
With the loss, South Newton dropped to 2-19 on the season.
“We still need to learn how to play as a team both offensively and defensively for four quarters,” added coach Keller.
It was the final home game for senior Lillianne Hartman, and manager Sarah Lanie.
“Sarah Lanie is kind of our unsung hero,” said Keller. “She stepped up for us a couple of years ago when we were short kids and needed her to play. As a manager, she does everything and helps me out so much. She is going to go far in life. Hartman has been with us for four years, and she has battled back from injuries and plays hard every night she is in the lineup. I’m sure she wished she could have been healthier this year and played more games, but she is a big part of this team.”
South Newton wrapped up the regular season Jan. 30 with a 47-27 loss at Clinton Central.
Standish led South Newton with 14 points in the loss, while Whaley and Hartman, each had four points.