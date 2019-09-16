WHEATFIELD — From complete elation to udder disappointment in a manner of just seconds, that was the range of emotions the North Newton Spartans experienced in a 13-12 loss to Kankakee Valley Sept. 13.
It was a defensive struggle between the two teams all night long until Kankakee Valley took control with a 73-yard scoring drive late in the fourth quarter.
The Kougars went the 73 yards on eight plays and capped it off with a 15-yard touchdown run by senior Nathan Swafford. Markus Ritchie made good on the extra point, which would prove to be crucial, for a 13-6 lead with just over a minute left to play in the game.
With the way KV’s defense had played all game it looked to be the game-clinching score, but North Newton had other plans.
The Spartans went 80 yards on 9 plays to score a touchdown as time expired. The drive was highlighted by a 33-yard completion from Austin Goddard to Vince Taylor on fourth down, and then the 22-yard touchdown pass from Goddard to Taylor that was tipped in the endzone and brought down by the Spartan receiver for the score.
Instead of going for the tie and kicking the PAT, which one was blocked by KV earlier in the game, North Newton head coach Scott Rouch went for the win and the two-point conversion. Goddard’s pass into the endzone was broken up, but there was a flag thrown on the play. The penalty turned out to be against North Newton, KV declined it and just like that the game was over and the Spartans lost 13-12.
“Going into that play I thought ‘we are gassed, it would do us no good to tie it because we have nothing left in the tank.’ The guys did a heck of a job getting down the field to score. We could have laid down after KV scored late, but they figured a way to get down there and put us in a position to win the game,” said Rouch. “We had already missed two kicks so I had already decided if we score that we were going to go for two. I made that call and the play just didn’t work. There was a penalty against us anyway on the play so even if we did convert it, it wouldn’t have been good, and who knows what I would have done from the 8-yard line. Maybe I would have kicked the ball, who knows.”
Both defenses set the tone early and it was known right from the start that scoring was going to be hard to come by in this non-conference tilt. Both teams went three-and-out on their first possession and the Spartans didn’t earn their first, first down until their fourth possession of the game, early in the second quarter.
That drive was highlighted by an 18-yard pass from Goddard to Dylan Taylor as the Spartans moved the ball into KV territory for the first time. Facing a fourth down, a mishandled snap was picked up by North Newton’s David Scheeringa and ran to the KV 13-yard line. The KV defense held tight and forced a 27-yard field goal attempt by Elijah Duranleau, which missed to the right.
On the very next play, KV’s Eli Carden connected with Ritchie for an 80-yard touchdown pass for the score. Ritchie then hit the upright on the PAT as the Kougars led 6-0 with 6:04 to play in the first half.
North Newton answered with an 80-yard scoring drive that was capped off with a two-yard touchdown run by Vince Taylor. The PAT was blocked and the game was tied up 6-6 with 1:12 remaining in the first half.
KV had one more chance to score before the halftime break, but
Ritchie’s 51-yard field goal was just short as time expired.
After an interception ended North Newton’s first drive of the second half, the Kougars were looking to reclaim the lead. However, on fourth down, Carden’s pass was picked off by North Newton’s Bryce Shedrow at the 2-yard line to end the threat.
The game would remain tied at 6-6 until the final minute of the game.
“We played hard, we just ran out of players,” said coach Rouch. “We just don’t have the depth that they have, and that showed late. Our guys don’t really look at moral victories and that is not what we are going after. This is three years in a row where we had opportunities to beat them and we just didn’t get it done. We were right there with them every time and we just haven’t been able to make the last play necessary to win it.”
For North Newton, Colin Wagner ran the ball 25 times for 103 yards, while Goddard completed 10 of 20 passes for 129 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while also picking up 56 yards rushing on 14 attempts. Vince Taylor had six catches for 89 yards with a touchdown, and five rushes for eight yards and a score.
With the loss, North Newton dropped to 2-2 and will host West Central (3-1) on Homecoming Night.