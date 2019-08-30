MOROCCO — The North Newton Lady Spartans recovered from a tough loss to Benton Central by taking care of business on their homecourt with a 25-8, 25-9, 25-11 win over Hammond Gavit Aug. 29.
While the main gym at North Newton still wasn’t ready for play this didn’t seem to phase the Lady Spartans from taking control of the game from the first serve. The game some of the spunk the Lady Spartans can be known for while attacking the net. Senior Jamie Will led the team with 13 kills for the night followed by Reese Fox (6) and Harley Schleman(5).
“We have been working on our foot placement and placement of tips and kills,” said Coach Jessica Wynn.
In addition to this hard work in practice, the Lady Spartans also were attacking the net as balls may have gone into them during a good volley. Multiple times you could find the front row pulling them out of the net. Ashley Churchill was able to provide them with the opportunity to make a kill giving her 19 assists on the night.
Churchill also excelled with the serve, racking up four aces. Fox added three aces on 16 serves, while Will also had four aces in the win.
“We played well, however, we played down to our competitors. That could be due to the fact some members of the team are battling colds,” added Wynn.
With the win, North Newton improved to 4-2 on the season.
A few days earlier, the Lady Spartans traveled to Benton Central to face a talented Lady Bison squad.
The Lady Spartans would send the 29 of 31 serves, which included 5 aces, over the net to the Bison. However, it would be quick hands and agile ball placement by Benton Central causing the Lady Spartans to change there take on the game. Will would get 10 kills on the night with Ashley Churchill recording four assists on the night.
Defense was the name of the game against the Lady Bison. Several net plays would result in points that would not turn in the Spartans favor. However, the team rallied themselves before starting the third set. However, the late North Newton run would come a little too late as Benton Central picked up the win in three sets 25-9, 25-3, 25-20.