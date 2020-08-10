RENSSELAER — This time of year is full of hustle and bustle with the local high schools starting to get back into the swing of things. This year however returning to school as well as those involved in sports has taken a unique turn. The IHSAA has at this current time stated that fall sports in the state can resume, but each sport has its own safety measures in place. That being said both North and South Newton Girls Golf began their respective season this past week.
North Newton coach King Clark has a veteran team returning for the 2020 season. This year’s team includes three seniors: Mackendzie Dresbaugh, Maddie Binge, and Gracie Stevens as well as sophomore Madelyn Arrenholz.
Last year the team captured the 2019 Golf Sectional Championship in addition to the Conference Championships in both the Midwest and GSSC. Coach Clark looks for the team goals to include: repeat as Conference Champions in both Conferences as well as to finish each meet in a very competitive manner. Clark states he looks to see senior Mackendzie Dresbaugh be one to go after another individual Sectional Championship Medalist. He also hopes to see each of the girls to improve throughout the season, as well as sophomore Madeline Arrenholz to be ready to step up and take over the leadership at the season’s completion.
The Lady Spartans began their season Monday, August 3 in the Harrison 2020 Invite at Coyote Crossing Golf Course. The Lady Spartans finished with a final score of 439 and 11th overall. Leading the Lady Spartans was senior Mackendzie Dresbaugh with an individual score of 83. Dresbaugh finished in a 3-way tie which resulted in going back to a hole review to break the tie. Dresbaugh finished 5th overall at the meet. The Lady Spartans finished with the following scores: Madelyn Arrenholz 109, Maddie Binge 118, and Gracie Stevens 129.
The North Newton Lady Spartans traveled the following day to Curtis Creek to golf in the Rensselaer 2020 Invite. All of the participating teams for this invite was asked to play with their respective teams and to use the honor code for scoring. A total of 12 schools were invited with 9 schools having enough golfers to field a team.
The Lady Spartans played extremely well throughout the entire course. The team had strong drives and well-executed shots from some interesting landing spots. Instead of taking penalty strokes, two of the Lady Spartans chose to play the ball where it landed which included within a foot of a tree base needing to go onto the other side of the tree and as well as one shot landing on the sidewalk and asphalt when it needed to go in the opposite direction. But hard work paid off for not only these two athletes but the team as well. By a total of 28 strokes, the Lady Spartans took first place overall over Kankakee Valley for the Rensselaer 2020 Invite title.
Leading the team was senior Mackendzie Dresbaugh with 77 strokes, Madelyn Arrenholz 99, Maddie Binge 102, and rounding out the Lady Spartans was Gracie Stevens with 106. North Newton Mackendzie Dresbaugh was announced as the individual medalist for the meet after her second tiebreaker of the season. What made this tie-breaker extra special is this was her third year in a row to win the invite title, while she took second as a freshman.
The South Newton Lady Rebels opened up their 2020 season on August 4th with first-year Coach Emily Peregrine. The Lady Rebels have a total of seven golfers for the season: Tess Thomas, Delany Smith, Ruth Sanchez, Kyanna Dyer, Ashanti Snodgrass, Samantha Hernandez, and Katee Perez. The Lady Rebels have two strong athletes with unique leadership skills in knowledge on the course (Tess Thomas) and spirit guide to keep all together as a team (Delany Smith) says, Coach Peregrine. “ The goal for the season is to build on improvements from meet to meet. We also need to work on our short game and to use focus on our drives “ stated Peregrine. Coach went onto state that she wanted to help teach the girls to understand that this can be a life long game of fun past high school.
The South Newton Lady Rebels traveled to Curtis Creek Golf Course to participate in the Rensselaer 2020 Invite. The Lady Rebels were able to field a team of 4 (Tess Thomas, Delany Smith, Ruth Sanchez, and Kyanna Dyer) for the Invite. Just like the Lady Spartans the team played together using the honor system. Throughout the meet, you could hear words of encouragement coming from Delany Smith to her teammates as she played 18 holes. The South Newton team finished with a total of 530 strokes finishing 8th overall. Leading the Lady Rebels with 116 strokes was Tess Thomas followed by Delany Smith 131, Kyanna Dyer 139, and Ruth Sanchez 144.