FRANCESVILLE — The North Newton Lady Spartans opened up their 2019 campaign by going 3-1 in the West Central Tournament Aug. 24.
North Newton defeated Tri-County 25-9, 25-12, and West Central 21-25, 25-15, 15-12, and fell to Covenant Christian two games to none in pool play.
Against Tri-County, The Lady Spartans got hot early in the first set and never looked back. Strong serving from Hannah Hiscox and Reese Fox got the Lady Spartans off to a fantastic beginning.
The Lady Spartans meet up with home favorite the West Central Lady Trojans for game two. It a battle over ownership of the net the Lady Spartans would fall 25-21 in set 1. Not willing to accept defeat at the net, Jaimie Will along with Heidi and Harley Schleman made their presence known and set 2 went to the Lady Spartans 25 to 15. With the sets split it resulted in a third and deciding set. Keeping the momentum going the Lady Spartans were able to win match 3 by three hard-fought points 15-12. It would put the North Newton Lady Spartans in contention to play for third place
After waiting on the outcome of another match that would go down to the wire the Lady Spartans picked themselves up for game four. Dedication, perseverance and hard work could be seen on the faces of every Lady Spartan as they took the floor against Faith Christian. In what were two very close nerve-wracking sets for those watching in the stands, the Lady Spartans put on a show. From Jenna McCann positioning the ball for setter Ashley Churchill to the sets put up for those front line attacks the Lady Spartans got a little feisty. Jenna McCann would go 75/86 with 34 digs throughout the tournament. North Newton was able to win both sets 25–24 and 2 –22 placing them 3rd overall at the West Central 2019 Invite.
“Our leadership is great. Jamie Will is a strong player and she can make things happen at the net” stated North Newton coach Jessica Wynn. Will went 59 of 63 hitting and had a total of 30 kills for the day. Most of this wouldn’t have been possible without setter Ashley Churchill going 150/153 sets with 45 assists for the tournament.
“The team didn’t let the loss to Covenant Christian keep them down and they came back to win” stated Wynn.
Hiscox ended with 17 points, 10 aces and went 27/28 serves throughout the tournament followed by Reese Fox with 34 points, 8 aces going 49/57 on serves.
Victory Christian knocked off Covenant Chrtian 2-1 to win the tournament title.
The Lady Spartans’ home opener will be on August 29 against Hammond-Gavit at 5:30 and they will end the week on Saturday, August 31 at Tri-County.