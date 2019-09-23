Multiple long series of volleys between two teams made for an exciting game to watch as North Newton battled some tough teams last week. It wouldn’t matter which game you came to support the Lady Spartans, they were able to put out on the floor exciting games. From excellent defensive digs by Jenna McCann to each kill Jamie Will put over the net the Lady Spartans kept the action moving on the court.
North Newton welcomed Hanover Central Lady Wildcats to their gym on September 16. Lady Spartans would put a healthy defense against the Lady Wildcats but it wouldn’t be enough. The Lady Spartans would have a strong offensive presence. Freshman Lexi Cunningham would go hit 5 kills over the net followed by Jamie Will with 4 kills and Reese Fox with 3 kills. North Newton served hard once again with Ashley Churchill getting 3 aces followed by Hannah Hiscox’s single ace.
Not to be outdone the Lady Spartans had an equally strong defense. Leading serve receives was Jenna McCann with a total of 16 out of 19. Ashley Churchill many times could be seen setting up one of her 8 assists or backing up one of her teammates with 9 digs. The Lady Spartans would lose to Hanover Central in 3 sets: 25-12, 25-20 and 25-13.
The Lady Spartans would host the Lady Falcons of Frontier on Tuesday, September 17. The Lady Spartans went into that matchup with a 0-1 record in the Midwest Conference. Wanting to bring the record to 1-1 in the conference the Lady Spartans came prepared to accept nothing less than a win at home. North Newton came out of the locker room ready to defend their court.
Quick to back up each other in defense or to call off a teammate for the ball the Lady Spartans were energized. North Newton defense was shored up and ready with Jenna McCann in the backcourt. McCann was responsible for receiving 15 placed serves at her feet. Easily returning each serve so that Ashley Churchill could set up 10 assists while setting up Jamie Will. Attacking the from the front, Will would send the Lady Falcons scrambling with each of the 11 kills fired down on their side of the net. When it came down to defending a kill sent from the Lady Falcons the Lady Spartans stepped up to the net. Recording a single block each, Reese Fox and Harley Schleman, kept the ball from breaching and earning the Lady Spartans points.
North Newton had an offense that just couldn’t be stopped. Taking that offense all the way to the scoreboard for the win in 3 sets 25-19, 25-22 and 25-21. The Lady Spartans would send a total of 9 well-placed aces over the net. These would be generated in a combination of serves from Will (4), Phoebe Busboom (2) and Fox, McCann, and Cunningham (1). This win over the Lady Falcons of Frontier would bring the conference record to 1-1.
In other action, the North Newton would host the Lowell Lady Devils on September 19. Lowell would put together an extremely strong offense with 17 aces and 29 kills. They would follow it up with an equally strong defense receiving 36 serves with only 1 error. North Newton would continue to fight hard against a strong opponent. Losing in three sets 25-15, 25-10 and 25-12.
The North Newton Lady Spartans would travel to Griffith to compete in the Griffith Volleyball tournament. The team would finish off 3rd overall with some very impressive stat totals. The only loss of the tournament would come from Whiting. Losing in two very close energetic sets 25-21 and 26-24. North Newton would take on East Chicago Central beating them in two sets 25-18 and 25-17. Hammond Morton was next for the Lady Spartans winning in two sets 25-13 and 25-13. The last team they would see would be Hammond Clark, which they would easily defeat 25-10 and 25-9.
Senior Jamie Will would lead the Lady Spartans in kills with a total of 32. Hannah Hiscox and Lexi Cunningham would each record 8 kills while Reese Fox would have 5. Leading the serves received would be Jenna McCann with a large total of 34 followed by Fox and Hiscox each with 19. Ashley Churchill would put up 27 assists followed by Hiscox with 7. Jenna McCann would lead the Lady Spartans with 8 aces followed by Will with 7 and Cunningham with 4. The defense would stand up and make sure everyone was paying attention throughout the tournament when Jenna McCann had 43 digs followed by Reese Fox and Hannah Hiscox each with 25.