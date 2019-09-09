MOROCCO — After going 1-3 at the Tri-County Invitational Aug. 31, the North Newton volleyball team knew they could play better, and that is what they showed with a 25-19, 25-15, 26-24 victory over Griffith Sept. 3.
“We came out to play tonight,” said North Newton coach Jessica Wynn. “Our passing was very good tonight and we had some key blocks and great hits. There was more talking out on the court and the girls were having fun. When you are having fun then good things happen. When they played scared they don’t perform as good as they can. Most of the girls were sick last Friday and that showed with our play Saturday at Tri-County.”
In the opening set, North Newton used a 7-1 scoring run to pull away from an 11-11 tie to take control and go on for the 25-19 win. Jamie Will hit three kills in the first set to pace the Lady Spartans.
North Newton raced out to a 5-0 start in the second set and never trailed en route to a 25-15 win. Reese Fox had four kills in the second, while Will added three for North Newton.
The third set was the closest of the three but the Lady Spartans went on a 4-0 spurt to turn a 24-22 deficit into a 26-24 match-clinching win.
Will finished with nine kills to lead North Newton while Fox had six. Cayci Ehlinger had two aces to pace North Newton, while Will, Heidi Schleman, and Harley Schleman each had two blocks in the win. Ashley Churchill tallied seven assists for the Lady Spartans, and Hannah Hiscox and Jenna McCann each had two digs.
In other action:
North Newton went 1-2 Sept. 7 at the Hanover Central tournament. The Lady Spartans fell to Hanover Central 25-16, 25-14 to start the tournament off, but rebounded to defeat East Chicago 25-13, 25-11. In the tournament finale, the Lady Spartans lost to Victory Christian Academy 25-17, 24-26, 15-8.
For the tournament, Will finished with 16 kills and six blocks. Heidi Schleman added 10 kills, Harley Schleman had seven kills, Jenna McCann tallied 23 digs, and Churchill had 32 assists.
North Newton is now 7-7 on the season.