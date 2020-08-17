WINAMAC — The North Newton Lady Spartans opened up the season taking second place at the Winamac Tournament Aug. 15.
North Newton defeated North Knox 27-25, 25-22; Peru 25-21, 22-25, 16-14; Oregon-Davis 25-7, 25-19; before falling to North Judson in two sets in the championship game.
Sophomore Lexi Cunningham paced the Lady Spartans against North Know with six kills, while Hannah Hiscox added five kills, eight assists, and four aces. Also for North Newton Keely Evans (three kills), Heidi Schleman (three kills, and eight digs), Phoebe Busboom (five aces, and six digs), Cayci Ehlinger (five digs, and a block), and Hope Churchill (six assists).
In the three-set win over Peru, Hiscox and Evans combined for 15 kills with eight and seven respectively. Ehlinger and Busboom led the defense with 10 digs each, and Churchill added eight assists.
Hiscox once again led the team with five kills in the win over Oregon-Davis, while Cunningham added three. Hiscox and Ehlinger each had four aces in the win, while Hiscox and Churchill each had five assists.
Stats for the North Judson game were not available by press time.