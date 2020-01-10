MOROCCO - An 18-1 scoring run in the third quarter propelled North Newton to a 52-34 win over Tri-County Jan. 9, the fifth consecutive victory for the Lady Spartans.
"We finally started making shots in the second half," said North Newton coach Jenny Spillers. "We've been working on our shooting over break, and playing team ball. I think that is what turned the ball game around for us. The first half was kind of scary. I knew we would come out a little flat because we had such a long break without games. We have been preaching to them all season about moving their feet on defense and we didn't do that in the first half and that got us in foul trouble."
Tri-County opened up the game in a tight zone defense, which caused the Lady Spartans fits early on. North Newton turned the ball over 10 times in that opening quarter, while the Lady Cavaliers ran out to a 10-4 lead.
"We wanted to keep North Newton out of the middle and force them to take outside shots and then control the rebounds," said Tri-County coach Missi Tyler. "We were able to do that for most of the first half, but our lack of depth showed in the third quarter. They knocked down some shots as we were late to close out and the game got away from us."
The Lady Spartans closed out the opening quarter with a 6-2 scoring spurt to trail just 12-10 heading into the second quarter.
Mackendzie Dresbaugh and Jamie Will each had four points in the opening quarter to pace North Newton, while Tri-County sophomore Brynn Warren led her squad with six points, and Myah Alberts added four.
A layup from Rory Stearns and a converted free throw from Emma Michael pushed Tri-County's advantage up to 15-10 early in the second quarter.
North Newton sophomore Cayci Ehlinger drained three jump shots including a 3-pointer to account for a 7-2 scoring run by the Lady Spartans to finish the half tied 17-17.
The offense of both teams picked it up in the second half. Maddie Musser drained a pair of 3-pointers and Albert added three more points as Tri-County matched North Newton point-for-point early on.
Grace Hollopeter's 3-pointer not only gave North Newton its first lead of the game with 5:24 remaining, but it also sparked a huge run that would determine the outcome of the game. The North Newton sophomore would be clutch in the quarter, making three 3's including a deep trifecta just before the buzzer sounded. Hollopeter scored 11 points in the quarter to spearhead an 18-1 scoring explosion by the Lady Spartans.
Will and Ehlinger each added four points in the third as North Newton outscored the Lady Cavs 27-10 for a 44-27 lead.
"Cayci and Grace both played really well tonight and hit some key shots for us," said coach Spillers. "We needed something to open up that zone, and their outside shooting helped us do that."
North Newton coasted to the win in the fourth quarter outscoring Tri-County 8-7 for the 52-34 final.
Hollopeter had a game-high 13 points, while Ehlinger had 10, and Dresbaugh and Harley Schleman each added eight points in the win.
For Tri-County, Warren led the way with nine points, Alberts added eight, and Musser had six.
"Brynn did a good job of running the point for us tonight, we just had too many possessions where we struggled to get something going offensively," added coach Tyler.
With the win, North Newton improved to 6-7 overall and more importantly 2-0 in the Midwest Conference. Tri-County fell to 3-10 on the season and 2-3 in conference play.