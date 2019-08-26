With one of the top prep golfers in the region, the North Newton Lady Spartans have their eyes on big things this season.
Junior Mackendzie Dresbaugh has already claimed three individual tournament titles this season and will lead a team that has its eyes on back-to-back conference championships in two conferences — the Greater South Shore, and the Midwest Conference.
The team goals for the 2019 season is to win the GSSC Conference and Midwest Conference this year. But the goal of “advancing as a team out of sectionals” is what you hear the most passion in his voice. Last year the Lady Spartans missed advancing as they finished 4th overall, with only the top three teams advancing to regionals.
The Lady Spartans, however, aren’t just a one-golfer team as Emma Gagnon, Maddie Binge, Gracie Stevens, Hannah Cooper and Madelyn Arrenholz round out a solid top-scoring group.
“Emma Gagnon, my only senior, brings strong leadership to every meet,” said fourth-year head coach King Clark. “Maddie Binge, Hannah Cooper and Gracie Stevens all bring a very consistent game all around.”
The newcomer to the team is freshman Madelyn Arrenholz. The freshman is also running cross country this year
“Madelyn is playing above her years as a freshman” added Clark. “She is an all-around golfer that will be an asset to the team now and in the future.”