MOROCCO — The Lady Spartans will be hoping to take another step forward after going 16-15 last season including 4-1 in the Midwest Conference.
Some top returning players for North Newton include senior Hannah Hiscox, who was an honorable mention All-Conference selection last year, junior twins Harley and Heidi Schleman, and sophomore Lexi Cunningham, who ended last season as a varsity starter.
"Hannah is an all-around good athlete, the twins are such a force at the net, and Lexi's powerful and consistent jump serve will help a lot," said Jessica Wynn, third-year head coach for North Newton. "She may be thrown into a setter role as the season goes on and she becomes more confident in herself. They are all team players, who will do whatever is asked for the team. One of our strengths as a team this year will be our flexibility. These girls will do anything I ask and they continue to get better every day."
A newcomer to keep an eye out for this season will be senior Keely Evans.
"She stepped away last year and did not play, but she's been working hard to become a great player," added Wynn. "I hope she can play a big role for us."
To take that next step as a team and a program, Wynn says the girls need to stay mentally strong.
"They seem to be overcritical of themselves," Wynn stated. "We are trying to teach them and tell them to have 'short-term memory' and forget and move. If we focus on the bad, the bad will continue to happen."
With the cloud of uncertainty hovering above the fall sports season, the Lady Spartans will take it just one day at a time.
"We will continue to practice hard, and prepare like we are going into the championship game," Wynn added. "We are preaching practice hard and play hard as long as we can."
North Newton opened the season at the Winamac Tournament Aug. 15 and will take part in the West Central Tournament Aug. 22.