MOROCCO — The North Newton Lady Spartans opened the season this past week with two tough games against much bigger schools, Kankakee Valley and Lowell.
The Lady Spartans traveled to DeMotte Nov. 7 to open the season. North Newton would start the night out a little slow and fell behind 24-8 in the first quarter. Dresbaugh would lead the team with five points in the first quarter including a late three-pointer.
The second quarter would go a little more smoothly for the Lady Spartans. North Newton’s Harmony Burke would get an assist after feeding Dresbaugh the ball for a score. A loose ball on the floor would be scooped up by Jamie Will and the Lady Spartans added two more points to the scoreboard with a layup. Heidi Schleman would pull down a rebound and aggressively go back up and put it through the hoop for a basket. The second quarter would come to a close with North Newton’s Hope Churchill scoring on an assist by Grace Hollopeter.
North Newton would outscore Kankakee Valley 16-15 in the second quarter but still trailed 39-25 at halftime.
Burke would start the scoring for the Lady Spartans in the 3rd quarter. Grace Hollopeter would pull down a missed KVHS shot, to set up a long pass downcourt to Harmony Burke for the basket.
The Lady Spartans held tough during the quarter but KV outscored North Newton 10-8 in the quarter for a 49-33 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Spartans battled in the final quarter as Cayci Ehliger scored and got fouled for a classic three-point play, but KV finished off the game with a 22-4 run for the 71-36 victory.
“We are a little rough and still a work in progress,” said new North Newton coach Jenny Spillers. “We have things to adjust like making better passes and ball control. We need to figure out the right combo of players on the floor out of a very strong veteran team.”
Leading scorers for North Newton were Mackendzie Dresbaugh with 10 followed by Jamie Will and Heidi Schleman each with 7 points. Schleman led the team in rebounding with seven boards followed by Burke with six.
The Lady Spartans hosted their home season opener against the Lowell Red Devils Nov. 9.
The Lady Spartans played aggressively throughout the whole game. Ehlinger hit the first three of the night to give the Lady Spartans points on the scoreboard. Taking advantage of a telegraphed pass Mackendzie Dresbaugh stole a pass and quickly dished it off to Harmony Burke for the score.
Lowell led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter and 27-21 at halftime.
The tide would start to turn in favor of the Lady Red Devils in the third period. Small errors started to add up when faced against the Lady Red Devils zone press. When North Newton was able to break the zone, get down into the paint they faced difficulty getting the ball to fall through the hoop.
Lowell outscored North Newton 29-12 in the period for a commanding 56-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
North Newton fought hard in the fourth to outscore Lowell 15-11 but it was not enough in a 67-48 defeat.
Leading the Lady Spartans were Jamie Will with 17 points, followed by Cayci Ehlinger and Mackendzie Dresbaugh with 8 and Harmony Burke with 7 points. Rebounds were led by Jaimie Will with 8 and Harmony Burke with 6 and the Spartans had a total of 28 for the night. The Lady Spartans attacked the ball getting a total of 14 steals for the game. Leading the Lady Spartans in steals was Hope Churchill with 4 followed by Mackendzie Dresbaugh and Jamie Will with 3 each.
“We were in the game going into the locker room at halftime. The kids were attacking the basket more, both in rebounding and making attempts to drive into the lane for the basket. We still have work to do and its still early in the season” said Spillers.