LAKE STATION — On December 2nd the Lady Spartans traveled up north to play against the Lake Station Lady Eagles. Coming into the game the Lady Spartans were 1-5 coming up against the Lake Station team of 4-2.
Lake Station jumped on North Newton early, outscoring the Lady Spartans 20-9 in the first quarter and held a 28-20 halftime lead.
A big third quarter by Lake Station pushed the lead up to 45-32.
North Newton tried to rally in the fourth quarter, outscoring Lake Station 20-14, but it was not enough in a 69-52 loss.
North Newton came into the game with a clear thought process: attacking the basket, pulling down rebounds, make good use of second-chance shots and defending the court.
The Lady Spartans’ aggressive nature of attacking the ball and basket normally causes an issue of foul trouble. This game North Newton didn’t seem to run into that issue. The team took to defending the basket with a vengeance having a total of 8 blocks on the night lead by Jamie Will with 4.
Leading the defensive rebounds was Jamie Will with 10 followed by Grace Hollopeter with 6. The Lady Spartans had a team total of 39 defensive rebounds. Leading in assists was Grace Hollopeter with a total of six. She was followed by teammates Mackendzie Dresbaugh with three, and Harmoney Burke and Danielle Hinch each with two.
The Lady Spartans had a total of seven steals for the night. Leading the team in steals was Harmoney Burke with three.
Several of these steals resulted in points for the Lady Spartans. Leading the Lady Spartans in points was Harmoney Burke with a total of 15- which included going 5-9 at the foul line. Danielle Hinch was 6-9 for shooting with a total of 12 points followed by Mackendzie Dresbaugh and Cayci Ehlinger each with a total of seven points including a three-pointer shot.
In other action, North Newton was edged out by Hebron Nov.6 58-57.