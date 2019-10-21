RENSSELAER - North Newton took on the defending 2A volleyball state champs North Judson in the opening round of the Rensselaer Sectional Oct. 17 and gave the Lady Blue Jays everything they could handle in a close three-set loss, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22.
"North Judson probably thought this was going to be an easy win, but we really fought them tough," said North Newton coach Jessica Wynn. "We had a couple of mental errors but I thought we hung in there pretty tough. We didn't give up, they were just a stronger team than us."
It was evident from the first set that the Lady Spartans weren't there to just lay down for North Judson. In fact, North Newton held a two-point lead on two different occasions in the opening set.
With the Lady Spartans leading 9-7, North Judson went on an 8-1 scoring run to take control and go on for the 25-17 win.
For North Newton, Heidi Schleman had two kills to pace the attack, while Lexi Cunningham and Hannah Hiscox each had an ace.
The second set was close until North Judson closed it out with an 8-0 run for the 25-17 victory. Jamie Will led the way for North Newton with three kills in the set, while Schleman added two more. Cunningham served up another ace, while Reese Fox also had a service winner.
North Judson ran out to an early six-point lead in the third set, but North Newton was able to battle back. A couple kills from Harley Schleman and her twin sister Heidi along with two more for Will allowed the Lady Spartans to tie the score 18-18.
Several well-placed tips by North Judson during crucial points led the way as they secured the match win with a 25-22 victory in set three.
Will finished with seven kills, while Heidi Schleman added six in the loss. Will also led the team with three blocks, while Harley Schleman added two.
Jenna McCann had a team-high nine digs, while Ashley Churchill and Fox each added seven. Churchill finished with eight assists.
The loss wrapped up a season that can only be described as a complete turnaround for the North Newton volleyball program.
"We only won five games last year and this year we went 17-15 and took second place in the conference, while last year we were last in the conference," added Wynn. "The girls came in every day and worked hard. It all started clicking for us especially late in the season when we defeated Frontier, Covenant Christian, and then North White."