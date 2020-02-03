MOROCCO — It was a struggle.
In their final regular season game and on a night they recognized their two seniors (Jamie Will and Callie Anderson), the North Newton Lady Spartans were totally out of sync in a 40-25 loss to Wheeler Jan. 30.
“I just felt like the girls didn’t want to be here tonight,” said North Newton coach Jenny Spillers. “We were not working together on either side of the ball. We weren’t making the easy passes and that is all we worked on at practice. I just don’t know where their heads were at tonight.”
It was a struggle offensively for both teams early on. North Newton was just 2 of 9 from the floor in the opening quarter, while Wheeler turned the ball over seven times over the first eight minutes of play.
At the end of the first quarter, the game was tied 6-6.
North Newton junior Mackendzie Dresbaugh made good on a pair of free throws and then converted a layup to give her team a 10-6 lead, but Wheeler would finish off the half with a 9-2 scoring run for a 15-12 advantage.
After grabbing the 10-6 lead, North Newton went just 1 of 7 shooting to go along with five turnovers to allow Wheeler to take control of the game.
Everything went wrong for the Lady Spartans in the third quarter. The team committed seven turnovers, missed all seven shots from the floor, and was outscored 11-1 to fall behind 26-13 heading into the fourth quarter.
North Newton was able to cut the deficit down to eight points after a layup from Heidi Schleman with just under three minutes to play but the team couldn’t get any closer.
Wheeler finished off the game with a 9-2 scoring spurt for the 15-point win.
Heidi Schleman and Danielle Hinch each had nine points to pace the Lady Spartans, while Dresbaugh chipped in with eight.
With the loss, North Newton finished the regular season at 10-11.
A few nights earlier, North Newton rolled to a 63-41 victory over Fountain Central.
Senior Jamie Will led her team with 19 points, while Cayci Ehlinger had 11, and Dresbaugh finished with nine points.