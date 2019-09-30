MONTICELLO — Excruciating—the wait for the last round of golfers to sink there final putts at the 18th hole. One by one each of the #1 golfers for Twin Lakes, Lowell, North Newton, and Kankakee would get a round of applause upon finishing 18 holes. It came down to the scorecards being tallied and double-checked before being posted. The meet director slowly filled in the final scores and it became very quiet. The North Newton Lady Spartans were watching behind parents and it was very soon apparent to all who witnessed it they had done it. The North Newton Lady Spartans would advance out to regionals as not only a team but as the 2019 Golf Sectional Champions.
North Newton would go on to beat out Lowell by a single point. The reaction across many of the faces was utter joy, disbelief, and tears. The dedication to the sport as well as to each other as teammates throughout the season at that very moment was clear to all at the Sectional Meet.
Senior Emma Gagnon went forward to accept the IHSSA 2019 Golf Sectional Trophy with tears in her eyes “We did it” slipped out. Not many heard it but those that did, heard the pride in those three little words.
Another one of the team goals could be checked off.
Coming into the sectional the girls had one main goal which was to advance out as a team. Facing some very tough competition – Lowell, Kankakee, and Twin Lakes, the girls approached this meet with a can-do attitude. Leaving early from the school they stopped for the traditional sectional breakfast. Upon arriving at the Tippecanoe Golf Course the ladies immediately went to the driving range to warm up.
At the halfway point each group would turn in scorecards to the meet director. Those totals would then be calculated and posted for the front 9 holes they had finished. It was here at a turning point that North Newton had a three-stroke lead on Lowell and even more over Twin Lakes and Kankakee. Coaches from all the schools could be seen traveling back and forth checking on their athletes at various holes.
The sectional featured 10 schools resulting in one champion and three advancing teams. North Newton Lady Spartans would claim the Sectional Championship with a total of 394 strokes. Lowell would follow with 395 and Kankakee Valley with 403 would round out the top three advancing teams. Pioneer would finish with 403 strokes, Twin Lakes 413 strokes, Tri-County with 426 strokes, Winamac with 428 strokes, North Judson with 453 strokes, Rensselaer with 456 strokes and South Newton with 514 strokes.
The top five finishers for the sectional meet were sectional medalist Mackendzie Dresbaugh with 83 strokes from North Newton, KV’s Halle Gutwein with 86 strokes, Hadley Pell from Twin Lakes with 93 strokes, Tanner Greenholt from Lowell with 93 strokes, and Danielle D’Andrea from Twin Lakes with 95 strokes.
Coming into Morocco right off highway 41 the girls could see a send off to the high school reserved only for sectional champions. Thanks to the help of many volunteer firefighters these sectional champions were escorted around Morocco before heading off to North Newton High School. The Lady Spartans were taking the Trophy into the school where the Varsity Volleyball team would be competing against Kankakee Valley. Welcomed into the gym with a standing ovation the Lady Spartans were announced as the 2019 Ladies Golf Sectional Champions.
“We couldn’t have done it without our family, friends and the support of the community” stated Gagnon. Pride beaming and emotions running high you quickly could see tears of joy start to form in many eyes.