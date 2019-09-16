BROOK - Tee time was a brisk 8 a.m. for the ladies in the Midwest Conference 2019 Tournament at Hazelden Golf Course. North Newton, South Newton, and Tri-County all stepped out onto the course with hopes and dreams of bringing back a conference title to their respective schools.
North Newton is the only school to currently play in two different Golf Conferences. That being said the Lady Spartans came into the Midwest Tournament fresh off a GSSC Conference and Round Robin Tournament Championship wins. After 18 holes the ladies slowly turned in calculated scorecards into the meet director. It was a few short minutes later the meet director called for North Newton's Emma Gagnon and Tri-County's Bailee LaCosse for a sudden-death playoff. With Gagnon winning the playoff.
North Newton would be able to capture the conference title once again with a total of 375 strokes. Tri-County would follow with 421 strokes and South Newton would place 3rd overall with 499 strokes. The 2019 Mid West Golf Medalist would be North Newton Lady Spartan Mackendzie Dresbaugh with a new personal record of 72 strokes.
In the Midwest Conference, the top three athletes are named to the All-Conference team with North Newton Mackendzie Dresbaugh 72 strokes, North Newton Emma Gagnon 95 strokes and Tri-County Bailee LaCosse 95 strokes each respectively making the team. The next three scores are named to the All-Conference Honorable Mention: Tri-County Ashley Sigfred 97 strokes, North Newton Maddie Binge 103 and North Newton Madelyn Arrenholz with 105 strokes.
Tri-County Lady Cavaliers brought a full team to the Mid West Conference meet. Finishing second overall as a team, they were led by Bailee LaCosse with a stroke total of 95. She was quickly followed by her teammate Ashley Sigfred with 97 strokes, Anna Pilotte with 113 strokes, Maddie Musser with 116 strokes and Kiara Harris with 130 strokes.
South Newton also brought a full team finishing 3rd overall with 499 strokes. Led by Tess Thomas with 119 strokes followed by Kyanna Dyer and Delany Smith both tying with 123 strokes. Rounding out the Lady Rebels was Sam Hernandez with 134 strokes.
North Newton Lady Spartans had four of the top six All-Conference/ Honorable Mention spots locked down. Lady Spartans also had help from Hannah Cooper and Gracie Stevens to finish out the final team score. One by one, a step in the right direction with a lot of practice and patience the North Newton Lady Spartans have been able to put another check in the team goal column. As for now the Lady Spartans along with their coach King Clark have their sights set on leaving the golf sectionals as a team.