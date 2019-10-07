Upon clinching the 2019 Sectional Championship the Lady Spartans looked to the future. September 28th was a date that the team had only at one point in the season looked at as a goal. It was one of the many things the Lady Spartans had worked hard towards all season. Sept. 28 was that day, time had arrived and they had arrived ready to play 18 holes.
The Lafayette Jefferson Broncos would host the 2019 Golf Regionals. Teeing off at the Battleground Golf Club would be a total of 18 teams. To advance to the State Tournament you would need to be one of the top 3 teams or one of the top five individuals to advance not on an advancing team. The North Newton Lady Spartans would shoot a team total of 410 points placing them 17th overall in the team score.
Leading the Lady Spartans with 83 points would be Mackendzie Dresbaugh. Hoping to advance as an individual moving to the next level is something Dresbaugh has been chasing for the past two years. To continue the history making 2019 season would have made it extra special. However it wasn’t to be, this year it would be 4 strokes that would once again close the door to advancement.
Senior Emma Gagnon would end her high school career with a score of 110 at the 2019 Golf Regional. Also for North Newton: Maddie Binge 113, Madelyn Arrenholz 104 and Hannah Cooper 122 .