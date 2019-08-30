The Lady Spartans traveled to Tri County’s home course for their first golf match of the week on August 26. The weather was not the greatest and it would be questionable as to whether the match would be completed. However, Mother Nature wasn’t about to let the Lady Spartans off the hook with another match rescheduled.
The Lady Spartans would show up ready to play. The team would post a total of 190 strokes to Tri-County’s 221 strokes. Coach King Clark has had the Lady Spartans working hard on their putting and chipping game daily.
Junior Mackendzie Dresbaugh continues to lead the Lady Spartans and posted a remarkable round of 39 in the win. Also for the Lady Spartans, Emma Gagnon 45 strokes, Madelyn Arrenholz 48 strokes, and Hannah Cooper 58 strokes. Tri-County was led by Anna Pilotte with 49 strokes.
On August 27 the North Newton Lady Spartans traveled to Whiting’s home course where the Lady Spartans took on GSSC conference opponents Whiting and Griffith.
After playing in less than par weather on Monday the Lady Spartans had a little less pep in their step. However, the team kept their composure gathered themselves together and promptly took to owning the golf course. It seems that wherever the Spartans travel to play, they play to win. Today was no exception, especially with the GSSC Conference Round Robin Championship on the line.
The Lady Spartans would post a team total of 212 strokes to capture the championship. Leading the Lady Spartans was Dresbaugh with a total of 44 strokes as she was feeling the effects of playing in the weather for the past two days placing second in the match. Griffith would post a team total of 241 strokes and Whiting finished with 252 strokes.
The meet with Griffith and Whiting would be the last of the GSSC conference regular season play for the North Newton Lady Spartans. At the conclusion of the meet, the Lady Spartans could put a check in the column of team goals — The Lady Spartans claimed the Round Robin Team GSSC Conference title.
The outright Greater South Shore Conference Championship will be Sept. 5.
The Lady Spartans will be going back to defend the 2018 title with 417 strokes and have set goals to bring home the 2019 GSSC Conference title with a few less strokes.