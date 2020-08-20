KENTLAND – It was the season opener and Senior Night for the South Newton Lady Rebels as they hosted Twin Lakes Aug. 18.
South Newton opened up the year in style by sweeping the Lady Indians in all six sets from the "C" Team all the way up to the varsity's 25-21, 25-13, 25-22 win.
"Sweeping a 3A school in the first game of the season is a great way to start," said South Newton coach Laura Robbins. "I think the best thing I saw was our out of system play, as we were ready to go from transition to an attack. Also, our hustle was fantastic tonight. The desire to play was there as the girls were focused and ready to go."
The Lady Rebels overcame 12 serving errors, by racking up 40 kills and 13 aces as a team.
Senior Sam Warren dominated the net with a game-high 19 kills and four blocks to go with two aces and seven digs.
Twin Lakes was paced by senior Sadie Gritten with five kills, and three blocks, while sophomore Emma Need finished with 15 assists, and sophomore Alaina Wolfe added 13 digs.
Warren and sophomore Lexi Cripe each had two kills early in set one to help the Lady Rebels get out to a 12-8 lead.
Twin Lakes, behind a couple of kills from Gritten and an ace by Wolfe, went on an 8-1 scoring run to capture a 16-13 advantage.
South Newton answered with a run of its own sparked by two more kills from Warren, along with a kill from Lizzie Glassburn and an ace by Alexxys Standish.
After a Regan Franscoviak ace, Twin Lakes held a slim 19-18 lean.
The Lady Rebels finished off the opening set with a 7-2 scoring spurt for the 25-21 win.
During that run, Cripe had a kill and an ace, while Standish picked up a kill and Warren came through with a key block.
The second set was all South Newton. The Lady Rebels ran out to an 8-1 lead and never looked back en route to the 25-13 victory.
The third set was the closest of the match with Twin Lakes even leading late, 20-18.
Warren came through with several clutch kills to ignite a 7-2 run to end the set and the match with a 25-22 victory. Warren slammed down nine kills in the set including the final one to seal the win. Junior Lexi Conradi helped out with four kills in the final set.
"Serving errors that's like my biggest pet peeve in the world," added Robbins. "And they know that, so I think that's probably part of the problem especially with nerves being an issue for the first game of the season. But I also really wanted to serve deep so when they (the serves) go long I don't get as mad as when they go in the net."
South Newton moved its Senior Night up to the first home game of the season just to make sure they got it in.
"We wanted to make sure we got everybody playing and a big shout out to Maya Wittenborn," Robbins added. " She hasn't played since seventh grade and I know she was scared out there but it was good to get her that senior recognition. So I'm glad we ended with our three seniors (Warren, Wittenborn, and Kayla Florian) in the front row, which was pretty cool, and an epic attack by Sam to end it was just so amazing."
Also for South Newton, Cripe finished the match with six kills, Standish and Conradi both had five, and Glassburn added four. Glassburn led the team with five aces, Standish had four, and Warren and Cripe each had two service winners.
Abigail Carroll led the team with 10 digs, while Warren had seven, and Cripe and Standish had six. Glassburn finished the match with a game-high 35 assists.
With the win, South Newton improved to 1-0, while Twin Lakes fell to 1-4 on the season.