FOWLER — South Newton Lady Rebels golfers posted their best score of the season by 15 strokes in a head-to-head loss to Benton Central Aug. 29.
“It is a course our teams normally struggle with, but four of the girls had their personal best rounds,” said South Newton coach Jon Cripe. “We’re heaading in the right direction. I’m happy with our progress.”
Benton Central finished with a team score of 207, while South Newton came in at 242.
Kyanna Dyer led the South Newton team with a low score of 57 followed by Tess Thomas (61), Delaney SMith (62), Sam Hernandez (62), Ruth Sanchez (67), and Miranda Gibson (72).