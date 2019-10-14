CHALMERS - Trailing two sets to one, South Newton rallied to win set four 25-21 and then exploded to defeat Frontier 15-3 in the fifth and decisive set.
The win gave the Lady Rebels an undefeated conference season and their second consecutive Midwest Conference championship.
"We are repeat conference champions for the first time in a long time," said South Newton coach Laura Robbins. "Frontier played amazing, so it was a big win for us. They probably played their best game of the season against us, which is becoming common for our opponents. We had some decent moments, but we really kicked it up a notch in the fifth set for the clinching win."
Four South Newton players reached double figures in kills led by Leah Schriner with 20, Samantha Warren with 15, Lexi Cripe with 11, and Lizzie Glassburn with 10.
Glassburn also added a team-high eight aces, while Warren had four service winners and a team-high three blocks.
Schriner led the team with 20 digs, while Glassburn had 17, Abbey Carroll had 16, and Warren finished with 10.
Glassburn finished the night with 23 assists, while Schriner had 21 and Carroll added 10.
The next night, the South Newton seniors were honored as they competed on their home court one last time in a 25-13, 25-16, 25-14 win over Clifton Central.
The emotional ceremony before the game must have set a fire under the Lady Rebels, especially the seniors, as they rolled to quick 7-1 lead and never looked back. Senior Lina Small had three blocks in the opening set, while fellow seniors Schriner and Megan Honn each had two kills.
"I think the environment and the feeling of 'it's my last time playing on my home court' motivated our seniors and they all played really well tonight," said coach Robbins.
South Newton used a 9-1 run late in set two to pull away with the 25-16 victory. Cripe and Warren led the attack offensively with four kills apiece.
The Lady Rebels used another late run in the third set, a 10-1 scoring spurt to finish off the match. Senior Ariana Pizano served up the final six points, which included an ace to lead the way.
"It was amazing to watch Ariana serve out those final points. Her attitude has been so great, and for her to be in that position when just two years ago she was having issues getting the ball over the net. Credit to her and her hard work to being able to get here."
Schriner and Warren each finished with nine kills in the win, while Cripe had six, and Honn and Lexi Conradi each had four.
Cripe led the team with three aces, Small and Warren each had three blocks, Carroll led the team with 13 digs, and Glassburn and Schriner finished with 15 and 12 assists respectively.
South Newton wrapped up the regular season with a 25-21, 24-26, 25-20, 25-20 loss to Kankakee Valley Oct. 10.
Sixteen serving errors proved costly for the Lady Rebels in the tight contest.
Team leaders included Warren (15 kills, 2 aces, 5 blocks, and 8 digs,), Schriner (12 kills, 3 aces, 14 digs, and 12 assists), Glassburn (7 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs, and 20 assists), Cripe (3 kills, 1 ace, and 2 digs), Carroll (4 aces, 20 digs, and 2 assists), and Conradi (3 kills, and 3 blocks).
South Newton finished the regular season at 23-7 overall and 5-0 in the Midwest Conference.
The Lady Rebels will take on Clinton Central (2-20), Oct. 17 at Tri-County in sectional action.