KENTLAND - Sometimes it takes a loss for a young team to continue to mature and that is exactly what South Newton coach Laura Robbins is hoping for.
After cruising through its first eight matches winning 21 sets in a row, the Lady rebels faced adversity for the first time falling to Carroll 25-10, 25-22 in the championship game of the Tri-County Invitational Aug. 31.
"We did not play well against Carroll and that was a test for us," said Robbins. "Our defense was very poor and when we had a chance to get something going, we didn't execute. It is a learning experience and in this case, I think it was a gut check. When you are 8-0 and play a talented team that played very well against us, you have to execute. We were ahead 6-0 in the first set and then lost 25-10, and that is embarrassing. We are still young and they were nervous going into that game."
After the loss to Carroll, South Newton rebounded to pick up a pair of wins last week over Rensselaer (25-15, 25-5, 25-13) and Faith Christian (25-7, 25-19, 25-20).
In the win over Rensselaer Sept. 3, The Lady Rebels slammed down 34 kills and hit 15 aces for the win. Leah Schriner led the way with 13 kills, while Samantha Warren had eight kills. Alexxys Standish led the team with five aces, Lexi Conradi and Warren each had three blocks, Abbey Carroll added nine digs, and Schriner and Lizzie Glassburn finished with 13 and 11 assists respectively.
Schriner and Warren each had double digits in kills Sept. 5 to pace the Lady Rebels to the three-set win over Faith Christian. Schriner finished with 11 kills and Warren had 10. Carroll added four aces and had 10 digs.
Also for the Rebels, Lexi Cripe (3 kills, an ace, and a dig), Warren (2 aces, 6 blocks, 6 digs and 2 assists), Small (2 kills, and 3 blocks), Conradi (2 kills, and a block), Standish (2 aces, and 12 digs), Schriner (3 aces, 9 digs, and 10 assists), Glassburn (an ace, 4 digs, and 12 assists).
Warren set the tone early with three kills and three blocks in the first set. In the second set, the Lady Rebels used a 7-2 scoring run to pull away, and then wrapped up the match in the third set by never trailing.
"It is homecoming week and they had powder puff last night, not that it's an excuse, but some of the girls were probably worn out," added Robbins. "We kind of let off of the gas pedal after the first set and Faith Christian also played much better. Sometimes we play to win and not to dominate and this team can go out and dominate on most nights."
With the win, South Newton improved to 10-1 on the season.