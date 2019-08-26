After losing six experienced seniors and two-thirds of their starting lineup, most people would expect a rebuilding year from the South Newton Lady Rebels, who went 31-31 in 2018.
However, with two key talented players back and infusion of some young talent, it may be more of just a reloading year for South Newton under head coach Laura Robbins, who has built up the volleyball program to be one of the best in the area year in and year out.
Back this season to lead the Lady Rebels include four-year starter Leah Schriner and bigtime middle hitter and blocker Samantha Warren.
"I know their skill is where it is but the biggest thing I need out of them this year is their leadership," said Robbins. "They are both amazing volleyball players but their leadership is where they need to grow and excel to make our team be as successful as last year."
Robbins expects Warren to be one of their most powerful hitters again this year as well as a presence defensively at the net.
With the most varsity experience on the team, Schriner will be counted don to lead by example as well as out on the court.
"Leah is an extremely smart volleyball player, and she can do it all out there, serve, hit and set," added Robbins. "She always knows where to place the ball."
Robbins also expects the other three seniors, Megan Honn, Arianna Pizano, and Angelina Small, to have a bigger role this year.
"Megan is a versatile player that can help us out in different spots, where Arianna will be used as a back-row specialist," said Robbins. "Angelina will help us with her blocking ability, and as a team, we will be a much better blocking team than in the past."
Sophomores Alexxys Standish and Lexi Conradi along with freshmen Lexi Cripe, Abbey Carroll, and Lizzie Glassburn will see plenty of varsity minutes.
"I expect the younger players to bring energy and excitement to the game," added Robbins. "I am interested to see how they control those early nerves. They will be counted on a lot this season."
Over the first two games of the season, the three freshmen have started each game as the future appears to remain bright for the program.
"I think a lot of people will be surprised because most people will think we won't be nearly as good as last year, and I hope to surpass a lot of those expectations," said Robbins. "I have the same expectation for us to come in and win every game and I think this group can do that as long as they mesh and vibe together. That is one thing we don't have yet compared to last year's team and this is solid chemistry as a team."
Look for the Lady Rebels to be aggressive whether they are at the serving line or at the net this season.
"I think serving will be our biggest strength," Robbins added. "I think we will serve very aggressive and with the intention to score points. We can win a lot of games that way. I also think our attacking will be huge for us, we have some very strong attackers."
South Newton will be the early favorites to repeat as Midwest Conference champions.
"North White will probably be our toughest challenge in the conference," added Robbins. " Knowing how they are coached, and who they bring back, I think they will be a solid team."
Robbins also added that the varsity team roster may change as the season goes on as the program has depth and talent on every level.
"I think our JV team is going to be phenomenal," concluded Robbins. "We do have a lot of girls rising up and working really hard in practice. We could see a shift in our roster in who we dress later in the season because of that."