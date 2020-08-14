KENTLAND — Coming off the momentum of last season which saw the Lady Rebels capture their first sectional title since 1986, South Newton returns a lot of talent as it envisions another deep postseason run.
"Last year was a special year," said Laura Robbins, who is entering her ninth year as head coach at South Newton. "We lost four seniors from that team including Leah Schriner who was our dominant point scorer and her leadership style will be missed. There is a lot to replace but we also return a lot of talent from last season's varsity roster. I am excited about our potential, and I think we can still do some special things this year."
Leading the crop of returning players is senior Sam Warren, who is expected to be one of the top players in the area this season.
"She is such a dominant hitter and we expect her to be among the top for kills in the area," said Robbins. "We also expect her to step up as a leader of this team."
Other key returnees include sophomores Lizzy Glassburn, Lexi Cripe, and Abbey Carroll.
"Lizzy will be our main setter and she is just an all-around good player," added Robbins. "Lexi's passing has improved and she is one of our top hitters. Abbey has a great work ethic and will again be our libero."
Also expected to have an increased role this season our juniors Alexxys Standish, and Lexi Conradi.
"Alexxys and Lexi will be used in more diverse roles this season," said Robbins.
Other players to keep an eye out for include senior Kayla Florian, junior Emma Krug, and sophomore Stephanie Montemayer.
"Kayla got much stronger with her attacking and brings a really good attitude to the team," added Robbins. "Stephanie and Emma will see some varsity time this season and also gives us some more depth."
Last season, South Newton went 26-8 overall and 5-0 in the Midwest Conference before falling to Blue River Valley in the regional semifinals.
"If we play together we can be very successful," stated Robbins. "We are shooting for a regional title, and advancing to Semi-state. If the desire is there, we can get there."
As for playing under new COVID-19 restrictions, the Lady Rebels are just focused on what they can control this season.
"We want to cherish every time we can step into the gym," said Robbins. "It is a tough thing lingering over all of our heads, but we are trying to stay positive and not worrying about what tomorrow might hold."
South Newton opened up the season Tuesday night against Twin Lakes and will host Covenant Christian Aug. 20.