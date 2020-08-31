KENTLAND — South Newton opened up play with West Central by scoring 13 of the game’s first 14 points en route to a quick 25-7, 25-9, 25-19 win Aug. 25.
The Lady Rebels got off to another quick start in the second set, scoring seven of the game’s first eight points as they cruised to a 25-9 win.
In the third set, South Newton actually trailed early 5-1 but went on a 14-2 scoring run to take control.
West Central went on a late run in the third set but kills from Sam Warren and Lexi Conradi finished off the set 25-19 to secure the win.
Warren finished with 13 kills, while Lexi Cripe added 12. Conradi had four kills followed by Alexxys Standish with three and Lizzie Glassburn with two.
Cripe and Glassburn each served up four aces to lead the team, while Kayla Florian had three service winners.
Abbey Carroll led the team in digs with 11, while Standish had 10, and Cripe added seven. Glassburn had a game-high 29 assists in the win.
With the win, South Newton improved to 8-0 and 2-0 in the Midwest Conference.
In other action:
North Newton 3, Bowman Academy 0
North Newton improved to 8-2 on the season with a 25-6, 25-12, 25-14 win over Bowman Academy Aug. 27.
Heidi Schleman led the Lady Spartans attack with five kills, while Cayci Ehlinger and Makenna Schleman each had three. Phoebe Busboom led North Newton with eight aces, and Hannah Hiscox added seven service winners. Hope Churchill finished with three assists, and Lexi Cunningham added two.
South Newton 3, Fountain Central 0
South Newton pushed its unblemished streak to nine games including winning 23 straight sets to start the season with a 27-25, 25-16, 25-12 win over Fountain Central Aug. 27.
Warren paced the attack with 16 kills, while Cripe and Glassburn each had four. Conradi led the team with eight aces, and Glassburn added four service winners. Carroll had 17 digs, and Cripe and Standish each finished with eight, while Glassburn added 24 assists.
South Newton 3, Tri-County 0
The Lady Rebels won the opening set 25-5 and never looked back taking the two sets 25-12, and 25-16 over Tri-County Aug. 24.
Warren and Cripe led a balanced hitting attack with nine and eight kills respectively, while Glassburn added five. Glassburn finished with nine aces, while Cripe served up five.
Standish, Glassburn, and Carroll each had six digs, and Glassburn had 16 assists in the win.