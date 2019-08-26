It wasn't the prettiest of wins but the South Newton Lady Rebels improved to 2-0 with a three-set victory, 25-16, 25-20, 25-21, over Covenant Christian Aug. 20.
"Our inability to make serves when we needed to make them, helped make this game much closer than it should have been," said South Newton coach Laura Robbins. "Give credit to Covenant Christian, they were a strong serving team and didn't make a lot of mistakes. Our chemistry and working together still needs to improve."
The Lady Rebels combined for 27 kills in the win but also had 15 serving errors to go along with 15 aces.
South Newton took the first set 25-16 by going on an 11-3 scoring run to close things out.
The Lady Rebels never trailed throughout the first two sets and won the second 25-20.
South Newton fell behind by four points early in the third set but kills from Leah Schriner and Samantha Warren highlighted a 6-0 run for a 10-7 advantage.
Covenant Christian fought back and reclaimed the lead (14-12) with a 7-2 scoring spurt.
The Lady Rebels answered with a 9-4 run to take control of the set and hold off a pesky squad 25-21.
Schriner had seven kills in the final set and finished with a game-high 11 kills. Schriner also added an ace, eight digs and 10 assists in the win. Warren had five kills, three blocks, and four digs in the win.
Other stat leaders for South Newton, Lizzie Glassburn (four kills, four aces, two digs, and 12 assists), Lexi Cripe (three kills, four aces, and a dig), Angelina Small (one kill and three blocks), and Abbey Carroll (three aces, 10 digs, and four assists).