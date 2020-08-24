KENTLAND — One of the goals of Coach Emily Peregrine was for her Lady Rebels to improve throughout the entire season. Those improvements seem to be showing themselves currently from match to match.
“I am beyond proud of all that they have accomplished so far” stated Peregrine. “Our putting game has gotten better and we hoping to cut more strokes on Monday.”
The South Newton Lady Rebels hosted Seeger High School on August 17 at the Curtis Creek Country Club. The Lady Rebels were led by Tess Thomas with a total of 55 strokes. The team quickly followed with Delaney Smith 71, Kyanna Dyer 67, Ruth Sanchez 71, and Ashanti Snodgrass with a total of 72 strokes. After dropping the highest number of strokes South Newton had a team total of 264. Seeger had a team total of 223 strokes earning them a win.
On August 20 South Newton showed up to play hard, knocking off a total of nine strokes from their meet on Monday. Playing the Lady Bombers from Rensselaer neither team could have asked for nicer playing conditions on the course. South Newton had a team total of 255 with Tess Thomas leading the Lady Rebels with a total of 55 strokes. Thomas was quickly followed by her fellow teammates: Ruth Sanchez 64, Kyanna Dyer 67, Delaney Smith 69, and Ashanti Snodgrass 72. The Lady Bombers put a team total of 233 strokes together to earn the victory over South Newton. Leading the Lady Bombers was Cami Geleott with a total of 49 strokes. She was followed by her teammates: Addison 56, Olivia Taylor 63, Josie Zacher, and Ashley Luzadder both with 65 strokes.
Curtis Creek Country Club was a busy course on Monday, August 17th hosting a total of five schools playing in two different competitions throughout the course. North Newton Lady Spartans played host to North Judson and Kankakee Valley High School. The course had perfect playing conditions outside of a few downed trees from the storm that had previously passed through the county.
Senior Mackendzie Dresbaugh once again was playing on fire. The course is set for a par 36 and Dresbaugh shot a 39 strokes on the course. Although hot on her heels was Sophomore Madelyn Arrenholz with a total of 43. Arrenholz was followed by teammates Maddie Binge with 47 and Gracie Stevens 62 strokes. The Lady Spartans had a team total of 191 earning the victory.
The North Newton Lady Spartans then traveled out to the Palmira Golf Course on August 18th to take on Wheeler and Hanover Central High Schools. North Newton Lady Spartans once again dominated the course earning a team total of 209. Wheeler had a team total of 259 strokes and there was no team total for Hanover Central as there were not enough to make a complete team. Leading the Lady Spartans was Mackendzie Dresbaugh 40 followed by teammates with the following: Madelyn Arrenholz 53, Maddie Binge 54, and Gracie Stevens 62.
The Tri-County Lady Cavaliers welcomed the Lady Spartans on August 20th to the Pine View Golf Course. The North Newton Golf team continued their impressive winning streak by defeating Tri-County with a team score of 195 to 239 strokes. As with most courses nine holes generally equals a total of 36 strokes, Senior Mackendzie Dresbaugh continued to hit milestones as she finished this course with a total of 36 strokes. The Lady Spartans team completed the course with the following strokes: Madelyn Arrenholzn 47, Maddie Binge 54, and Gracie Stevens 58. The Lady Cavaliers were led by Chloe Brettnacher with 49 strokes followed by her teammates: Jasmine Culp 58, Addison Douglas 64, and Addison Ewen with 68 strokes.