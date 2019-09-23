LAFAYETTE — The South Newton Lady Rebels went 3-1 at the Lafayette Jefferson Volleyball Tournament Sept. 21 with wins over Jefferson, Harrison, and Homestead while their lone loss came against Covington in a close match.
South Newton opened up tournament play with a 25-17, 25-16 win over host Jefferson.
Leah Schriner (9) and Lexi Cripe (6) combined for 15 kills in the win, while Lizzie Glassburn served up six aces and had 14 assists in the win.
In game two of the tourney, South Newton fell to Covington 25-9, 22-25, 15-7.
Samantha Warren led the way with eight kills, while Schriner added seven. Schriner also led the way with 10 digs, while Abbey Carroll had nine and Warren added eight. Glassburn had a team-high eight assists in the loss.
The Lady Rebels bounced back to knock off Harrison 25-23, 18-25, 15-9.
In the win, Schriner (9) and Warren (7) combined for 16 kills. Several players recorded double-figure digs as Warren had 13, while Alexxys Standish, Glassburn, Schriner, and Carroll each had 12. Glassburn also added 15 assists in the victory.
In the final game of the tournament for the Lady Rebels, they knocked off Fort Wayne Homestead 25-20, 24-26, 15-13.
Warren led the way with nine kills and six blocks, while Schriner added seven kills, 15 digs, and seven assists.
In other action:
South Newton traveled to Watseka and edged out the Lady Warriors Sept. 16 25-18, 20-25, 25-19.
Schriner once again led the offensive attack for the Lady Rebels with 12 kills, 10 assists and added 15 digs. Warren had seven kills in the win. Also for the Lady Rebels, Glassburn tallied three kills, six aces, eight digs, and 15 assists. Carroll chipped in with 14 digs.
On Sept. 17, South Newton fell to Seeger in three-straight sets 25-19, 26-24, 25-18.
Warren paced the attack with 12 kills, Lina Small had four blocks, Carroll added 21 digs, and Glassburn and Shriner each had 10 assists.