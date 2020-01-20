South Newton lost a pair of games to former Sangamon Valley Conference rivals, Watseka and Cissna Park.
On Jan. 18, Watseka outscored South Newton in every quarter to roll to a 51-24 victory in Kentland.
The South Newton Lady Rebels trailed 16-7 at the end of the first quarter and 30-12 at the break.
Alexxys Standish led South Newton with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Laci Snell had five points. Jaelin Marks led South Newton with nine rebounds in the loss.
Cissna Park pulled away in the second half to top South Newton 42-31 Jan. 14.
The Lady Rebels trailed 10-6 at the end of the first quarter and just 16-14 by halftime.
Cissna Park outscored South Newton 14-10 in the third, and 12-7 in the fourth. Alexxys Standish led the South Newton scoring with 12 points, while Lea Conrad added seven, and Jaelin Mark had six.
With the loss, South Newton dropped to 2-15 on the season.