FRANCESVILLE - Behind 38 kills, the South Newton Lady Rebels rolled to a 4-0 start on the season including a 2-0 record in the Midwest Conference after wins over West Central and Tri-County.
South Newton cruised to a 25-10, 25-20, 25-9 win over West Central Aug. 27 as the Lady Rebels haven't dropped a set yet this season (12 consecutive set wins).
Senior Leah Schriner led the Lady Rebels with 17 kills, while junior Samantha Warren added seven, and freshmen Lexi Cripe and Lizzie Glassburn finished with six and four kills respectively.
Also earning a kill in the win were Lexi Conradi, Megan Honn, Abbey Carroll, and Lina Small.
South Newton's aggressive serves paid off with 17 aces in the win, with Carroll leading the way with seven service winners, and a total of 19 service points won. Cripe, Glassburn, and Schriner all added three aces apiece for the Lady Rebels.
Carroll led the squad with 13 digs, while Warren had 10, Schriner finished with nine and Alexxys Standish had six.
Glassburn finished with a team-high 14 assists, while Schriner added 10 and Carroll had four.
Against Tri-County Aug. 26, the Lady Rebels finished with 28 kills and 27 aces as they strolled to a 25-6, 25-7, 25-10 victory.
Schriner led the way with a triple-double - 12 kills, 10 aces, and 12 assists.
Conradi added five kills and Warren had four successful attacks along with four aces, a block, and four digs for the Lady Rebels.
Also for the Rebels, Carroll (seven aces and six digs), Glassburn (two kills, three aces, and 11 assists), Small (two kills, and one block), Cripe (one kill, two aces, two assists, and a dig), Standish (two aces, and three digs), Honn (one kill), and Arianna Pizano (seven digs).