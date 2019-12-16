KENTLAND — After a sluggish start, the South Newton Lady Rebels went on a 33-2 scoring run in the second quarter to roll to their first victory of the season, 69-16 over Hammond Academy of Science and Technology Dec. 10.
South Newton made just four of its first 25 shots but still held a 10-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. Katelyn Whaley paced the Rebel attack early, scoring five points which included a made 3-pointer. Hammond Academy had 14 turnovers in the opening quarter as the South Newton defense took control.
The second quarter was all South Newton.
Nine different players score for the Rebels with Whaley leading the way with nine points and Alexxys Standish adding six for a 43-6 lead at the half. The South Newton defense forced 11 more turnovers in the second quarter and Hammond Academy was just 1 of 7 from the floor.
“We didn’t play well in the first quarter, we were very passive,” said South Newton coach Josef Keller. “I thought we just weren’t aggressive enough and once the second quarter flipped, we talked about being more aggressive and going out there and taking control of that game. It was nice to see the players go out and do that. I thought we did a pretty good job of spreading the ball around and moving on defense and offense.”
Whaley added five more points in the third quarter, as the Lady Rebels outscored Hammond Academy 20-7 to seal the victory. Whaley finished with a game-high 19 points, while Standish added 13 in the win.
“In the first quarter after we missed our first eight or nine shots, I was like something has to happen here,” said Keller. “We regrouped and got that first win, which is big for the girls and their confidence, we have a big stretch of conference games coming up, so we needed this.”
In other action, a big first-quarter deficit was too much for the Lady Rebels to recover from in a 43-28 loss to West Central Dec. 14.
West Central scored the first 13 points of the game and led by 15 after the first eight minutes of play.
South Newton committed 12 turnovers in that first quarter and made just 2 of 8 shots. West Central junior Tori Culp exploded for 11 first-quarter points to lead the way.
“We played hard and I was proud of the energy we brought, we just turned the ball over too much in the first quarter,” said Keller. “We did things that we’ve been trying to fix and it just didn’t work and then it finally clicked, but being down 15 it’s hard to come back. We knew we had to play well from the start and we didn’t.”
After a 3-pointer by Culp early in the second quarter, West Central led by 16 points, but South Newton finally found some momentum.
The Lady Rebels, behind five points from Lexi Conradi, outscored West Central 8-2 for the rest of the half to trail just 10, 25-15, at the break.
The third quarter was back and forth with both teams exchanging points and South Newton stayed within striking distance down just 35-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
A layup by Standish cut the deficit to 11 early in the fourth, but that would be as close as South Newton would get as a 3-pointer from Culp and then a traditional three-point play by Crisney Shepperd iced the game for the Lady Trojans.
Culp scored 15 points to pace West Central, while Emily Pilarski added 11.
Standish led South Newton with 10 points in the loss.
With the defeat, South Newton dropped to 1-8 overall and 0-4 in the Midwest Conference.