KENTLAND - Before the start of the third set, most of the South Newton Lady Rebel starters were dancing on the court to the Spice Girls as the entire team was in complete rhythm after rolling to its 14th consecutive set victory to start the season.
South Newton kept that momentum going, ran out to a 10-1 lead in the third, and cruised to a 25-12 win to sweep Fountain Central 25-10, 25-13, 25-12 Aug. 29.
With the win, South Newton improved to 5-0 overall on the season and ran its unbeaten set streak to 15.
"They are a really fun team and they have a good time out there," said South Newton coach Laura Robbins. "I think that is what you are seeing now, the chemistry is clicking and everyone is jiving out there on the court. Our passing was also more fundamental tonight and that sets everything up for us."
The Lady Rebels were never threatened in the match and had three players reach double figures in kills, Leah Schriner (11), Lexi Cripe (10), and Samantha Warren (10). Lexi Conradi added three kills in the win, while Lizzie Glassburn had two and Lina Small added one. As a team, South Newton racked up 37 kills in the victory.
"That's what is nice about this team, we can attack from so many different spots with a lot of different players," added Robbins. "No matter who is in that front row, we will have capable hitters who can attack the ball and place it where they want."
South Newton's serving was another key factor in the game as the Lady Rebels finished with 17 aces. Schriner and Cripe each had five to lead the way, while Glassburn added four, and Warren, Abbey Carroll, and Alexxys Standish each had one service winner.
Carroll led the team with 14 digs, while Glassburn and Schriner had 16 and 15 assists respectively.