WOLCOTT — Always a bridesmaid, never a bride—that must have been what the South Newton volleyball program had felt like the past several years with making it to numerous sectional title games but never coming away with that elusive championship. That all changed Saturday night as the Lady Rebels rallied from a set one loss to knock off North White in four sets for the program’s first sectional title since 1986.
The win was extra sweet for South Newton head coach Laura Robbins who had to defeat her alma mater (North White) and her former coach (Teresa McIntire) for her first sectional title as a head coach.
“There are no words that can describe what I am feeling,” said South Newton coach Laura Robbins after the sectional win. “We worked so hard for this and it feels so good. North White played a really good game and they have improved so much since we have played them last. After last year’s loss, we came in with a mindset this year determined to win a sectional title.”
South Newton had to overcome a lot in the championship game as they lost the first set and even trailed 17-11 in the fourth before rallying to win spectacularly.
“It is just amazing, all of our hard work is finally paying off and I am just super proud of my team,” said South Newton senior Leah Schriner. “It was a test but we overcame it. This team doesn’t give up and that is something very special about this group.”
Even though the Lady Rebels were down at times and it would have been easy for those thoughts about past championship losses to come creeping back, Robbins never lost faith and had no doubt her team would make history.
“After the second set I told the girls that I didn’t have a doubt in my mind that we weren’t going to win this,” Robbins said. “I knew they were going to out and execute. They had to battle back from deficits before and they never give up. They have that fight in them and they wanted this so bad.”
North White, who had lost to South Newton twice already in the season, came out and put the pressure on the Lady Rebels right from the start behind the play of their super sophomore Lynzi Heimlich. Heimlich would lead her team with 13 kills, 10 blocks, 13 digs, and 17 assists.
The Lady Vikings led by as much as nine points in the opening set. South Newton started to find its groove late in the set and closed the deficit to two points, 23-21 but couldn’t fight all the way back in the 25-22 loss.
For South Newton, Samantha Warren, freshman Lexi Cripe and Schriner each had two kills in the first set, while Warren also added two blocks.
The Lady Rebels trailed early in the second set as well. South Newton was down by as much as five, but a kill from Schriner and then back-to-back aces from the senior sparked a 4-1 scoring run by the Lady Rebels as they claimed a 19-17 lead.
Cripe came through late in the clutch as her two kills and an ace helped seal the 25-22 victory in set two.
Warren had eight kills in the set with many of them coming early to help keep her team within striking distance.
In the third set, South Newton jumped out to a 7-1 lead and never trailed in the 25-18 victory. The Lady Rebels led by as much as nine points (24-15) before a late 4-0 North White rally. Cripe finished off the set with a kill as the Lady Rebels took a 2-1 lead in the best of five match.
In the fourth and decisive set, South Newton trailed for most of the way including being down 17-11. South Newton would go on to outscore North White 12-6 over the next 18 points. That stretch run was highlighted by an ace from Abbey Carroll and clutch kills from Schriner and Warren.
Warren had three kills late in the set and an ace from Lizzie Glassburn tied the game 23-23. Glassburn would send the crowd and her teammates into a frenzy just two points later as her ace sealed the sectional crown for the Lady Rebels.
Warren finished with a game-high 23 kills, while Schriner had 17 and Cripe added seven. Schriner served up six aces to lead South Newton and Glassburn and Carroll had four and three service winners respectively. Warren finished with five blocks to lead her team, while Cripe and Glassburn each added two blocks. Carroll led the team in digs with 22, while Glassburn had 19, Schriner added 18, and Alexxys Standish had 13. Glassburn finished with 23 assists, and Schriner had 17 setups.
With the win, South Newton improved to 26-7 on the season and will take on Blue River Valley (18-10) at the Clinton Central Regional at 11 a.m. CST.
South Newton secured a spot in the sectional final with a 3-1 win over Faith Christian in the semifinals, 25-13, 26-28, 25-12, 25-18.