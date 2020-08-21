KENTLAND — Revenge.
Coach Laura Robbins didn't bring it up, but the South Newton Lady Rebels came out super focused to make a statement against Covenant Christian after falling to them last year at home in their own tournament.
"That was a tough loss for us last year and the girls remembered it," said Robbins. "They came out here and took care of business, they had a point to prove."
South Newton rolled to a 25-18, 25-8, 25-13 victory over the Lady Knights on Aug. 20 to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
Samantha Warren and Lexi Cripe each had eight kills to lead the South Newton attack, while Cripe added seven aces and eight digs, and Warren finished with five blocks.
The Lady Rebels wasted no time taking control of the match, as Warren opened up with two early kills and Cripe added an ace for an 8-2 lead.
Covenant Christian battled back to tie the game 10-10, but another 8-2 scoring run by South Newton was the difference in the first set. South Newton led by as much as nine points and finished with a 25-18 win. Warren had three kills in the first set, while Cripe slammed down five.
The Lady Rebels scored the first seven points of the second set and then went on a 13-1 run to finish with a 25-8 win. Cripe served up four aces in the set, while Warren added three kills and three blocks.
Covenant Christian grabbed its first lead of the match early in the third set, up 4-2. However, South Newton responded with an 11-0 run and then cruised to the three-set sweep 25-13.
Cripe added three more aces in the third, while Warren had two more blocks and a couple of kills.
As a team, the Lady rebels cranked out 28 kills and served up 21 aces compared to just seven serving errors.
"I think they got some of those jitters out in the season opener against Twin Lakes and we are used some different rotations," added Robbins. "We had big games from Sam and Lexi, but we also had a diverse attack as well with seven different players recording kills."
Lizzie Glassburn had four kills, six aces, six digs, and 17 assists to help her team everywhere on the court.
Also for South Newton, Lexi Conradi (3 kills, 3 aces), Alexxys Standish (2 kills, a block, and 3 digs), Stephanie Montemayer (2 kills, and a block), and Kayla Florian ( 1 kill, and a dig). Abbey Carroll had a big night in the back row and serving for South Newton as she recorded five aces, and a team-high nine digs to go along with an assist.