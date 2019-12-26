WHEATFIELD - Kankakee Valley held a 15-point lead at halftime and pulled away in the second half for an 88-49 win over North Newton Dec. 20.
The Kougars outscored the Spartans in each quarter, 19-8, 18-14, 24-15, and 27-12.
Kankakee Valley connected on nine 3-pointers in the victory, while North Newton was just 1-of-12 from beyond the arc.
Braden Merriman led the Spartans with 14 points, while Austin Goddard added 13, and Kyler Rainford had 11.
With the loss, North Newton fell to 0-6 on the season and will travel to West Central Jan. 10.