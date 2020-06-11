MOROCCO — North Newton senior Kailyn Kroll just received the trifecta of awards for scholar athletes. Kroll was named Academic All State in swimming and softball, and she was recently named Academic All American in swimming.
"Although I would have liked for all my senior swimmers to be All-American, Kailyn Kroll met the stiff requirements," said North Newton swimming coach Audrey Combs-Long. "She is a hard-working student in the classroom and a determined swimmer in the pool. She was the motivator on the team as well as one of the strong senior leaders who helped keep the team rolling through the tough times. She, as well as the other senior swimmers, will be dearly missed next year. The swim team wishes them well."
Also from North Newton, Ashley Churchill was named Academic All State in Tennis.