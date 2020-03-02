MOROCCO - On Tuesday, February 25th Hanover College gained another athlete to their swimming program, North Newton's Madison Kopka. Joined at the table for the signing were her parents Jennifer and David Kopka. Also present for the signing was Coaches Audrey Combs-Long and Jerry Taylor, along with Athletic Director Michael Atwood.
When I asked what drew Madison to Hanover College I was not surprised with her answer. “Dedication plays a huge role in sports and I put my all into everything I do pertaining to swim. I believe that it is the mindset all athletes should have and I believe it’s the mindset coaches want to see.” Kopka went onto state that while the Hanover Swim team is still fairly new and Coach Braden is still needing numbers it wasn’t the main thing.
This past 2019-20 North Newton Swim Team was able to bring home a GSSC Conference Championship. Madison Kopka was helpful in achieving back to back Conference Titles. In the first road to the conference title, Kopka was on the 400 Freestyle record-breaking team and to this day that record still stands, as well, as the Lady Spartans were the Conference Champions for the event.
Kopka has earned several Conference awards, a few of which include: 2017 - 200 Freestyle 2nd Team All-Conference, 2020 - 100 Backstroke 2nd Team All-Conference, 2020 – 100 Freestyle 2nd Team All-Conference, 2020 – 400 Freestyle 2nd Team All-Conference, Most Valuable Swimmer 2018 and 2019 and the N.W.T.S.C. Silver Scholar.
Madison Kopka leaves the North Newton Lady Spartans with a good group of athletes that are up and coming. There is a lot of strength in the team and she has a belief that the Lady Spartans will continue to grow under Coach Combs-Long. When asked what her next steps are Madison responded with “I am ecstatic to become a Hanover Panther!”