RENSSELAER — Closing schools to classroom instruction throughout the state for the rest of the school year has forced the IHSAA to cancel the 2020 spring sports tournaments.
With Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order extended through the month of April and Thursday’s decision to close all K-12 schools in Indiana, IHSAA officials felt it best to hit the pause button on spring sports and begin anew in the fall.
“It is imperative that our students, coaches, officials, administrators and parents be encouraged in every manner to adhere to the guidance provided by our leadership,” the IHSAA said in a press release Thursday. “The Association understands the extreme seriousness of this pandemic and joins in support of current measures being implemented as well as future considerations. In unwavering support yet with extreme sadness we must cancel our spring sports programming. We join all Hoosiers in anticipation of a triumphant homecoming back to our schools in the fall of 2020 complete with a full complement of IHSAA sports.”
Sports affected by the decision include baseball, softball, girls’ tennis, boys’ and girls’ track and field and boys’ golf.