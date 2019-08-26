The North Newton boys cross country team welcomes first-year senior Gavin Secivar from the track and builds on a group of eight underclassmen. Returning high school runners include Isaac Knight, Ryan Williams, and Joe Smith. Season expectations are high as the Spartans look for continuous improvement throughout the season.
The girl’s team consist of four seniors, three of whom will run for the Lady Spartans and one, Danielle Kolish, returning as a manager. Seniors Rebecca Bookwalter, Madison Kopka, and Jacqueline Thomas will provide outstanding leadership and guidance to a team of developing underclassmen. Runners to watch include Kylie Blann, Samantha Bradley, Brandi McQueen, and freshman Madelyn Arrenholz. Both teams look forward to the 2019 season with anticipation as participant numbers increase.