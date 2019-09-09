KENTLAND - Treven Girard and Caleb Atkinson combined to rush for just under 200 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead Frontier to a convincing 38-0 win over Midwest Conference foe South Newton Friday night.
With the win, the Falcons improved to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference play.
"I was very pleased with our performance tonight, " said Frontier head coach Troy Burgess. "We came out from the get-go, executed the game plan well, except for the fumble at the end of the first half. We were able to throw the ball a little bit early and then we were able to control the game with our rushing attack."
As for getting out to a 3-0 start, coach Burgess said he didn't give it much thought but is very pleased with his team's progress early on.
"We have really been focused from day one on trying to just get better each day, and I know that is a cliché and a lot of people say it, but that is the truth, we are trying to get better each and every day and I feel we have been doing that," added Burgess.
The Frontier offense played well right from the start of the game, but it was their defense that made a big play early to grab the early momentum.
On the third play from scrimmage, Frontier senior Brooks Sailors picked off a pass from South Newton sophomore Kayden Cruz.
The turnover gave the Falcons prime field position to start their first drive of the game. Girard capped off a six-play, 41-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. Sailors then connected with Atkinson on the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead just more than four minutes into the game.
A blocked punt by the Frontier defense set up its next score as Atkinson found pay dirt from 19 yards out and Girard ran in the conversion for a 16-0 lead at the 4:51 mark of the first quarter.
Another good special teams play gave the Falcons a 22-0 lead as senior Max Copas returned a punt 44 yards to the house with just less than two minutes left to play in the opening quarter.
South Newton answered back with a big return on the ensuing kickoff and the Rebels began their next possession from the around mid-field.
The Rebels picked up one first down but the drive stalled in Frontier territory and the Rebels were again forced to punt.
Girard added his second rushing touchdown of the night when he broke free down the sideline for a 43-yard score. Sailors hooked up with Cole Nantkes for the 2-point conversion and Frontier was up big 30-0 with 9:24 still to play in the first half.
The Falcons looked to be on their way to adding another score before the first half ended, but a lost fumble at the South Newton 20-yard line (recovered by freshman Hayden Ramon) ended that threat and gave the Rebels a shot of momentum.
A 31-yard run by Cruz on fourth down moved the ball into Frontier territory, which was followed up by a 20-yard pass completion from Cruz to Trevor Hoeferlin setting up first-and-goal from the 2-yard line.
South Newton ran the ball three times trying to find the end zone but each time the Frontier defense held tough as the first half ended.
A 1-yard touchdown plunge from Atkinson followed by a 2-point conversion (Sailors to Copas) rounded out the scoring at 10:34 of the third quarter.
"We worked hard this week on our tackling and being in position to make tackles, and I think that showed tonight as this was our best defensive performance of the year," said South Newton coach Bradley Bevis. "They got loose for a few big runs, but we did much better overall on that side of the ball. Offensively, we shot ourselves in the foot with some bad blocking at times and some mishandling of the ball. We are still working on cleaning some of those issues up, but we are definitely showing signs of improvement."
With the loss, South Newton dropped to 0-3 on the season and 0-2 in the Midwest Conference.
Girard finished with 107 yards rushing on six carries with the two touchdowns. Atkinson added 89 yards rushing on five attempts with the two touchdowns. Sailors completed 3-of-4 passes for 29 yards.
For South Newton, Cruz finished the game with 36 yards on the ground on 13 attempts and was 6-of-11 passing for 63 yards. Hoeferlin added 10 rushes for 35 yards to go along with three receptions for 45 yards.
Defensively for the Rebels, Hoeferlin ended the night with three solo tackles, while Blake Whaley had three solo tackles and an assist.