KENTLAND — For the first time in several seasons, the South Newton Rebels will have plenty of experienced upperclassmen returning to the squad.
“Our strength is that we have 17 juniors and seniors, this is the first time in several years that we will be top-heavy,” said Bradley Bevis, who is in his fifth year as head coach for the Rebels. “Also, our players are really responding as a unit... they feed off of each other’s success.”
Some key returnees on the offensive side of the ball for South Newton this year include Kayden Cruz (Jr.) and Kevin Sessum (Sr.), who are both competing for the starting job at quarterback.
“Kayden has two seasons under his belt at starting QB. Both Kayden and Kevin will be explosive playmakers in the Rebel offense regardless of where they get inserted into the lineup,” said Bevis. “Trevor Hoeferlin (Sr.) is a shifty running back that is looking to continue gaining hard yards in the run game. The offensive line will be anchored by three seniors, Will Balensiefer, Kayne Firkins, and Dominic Sanders. All three have multiple years of varsity experience and will be at the heart of a successful season.”
On defense, the Rebels also return a number of players as the team hopes to rebound from some down years and put up some wins this season.
“On the defensive side Luke Patterson (So.) and Kane Sell (Sr.) look to make a huge difference at linebacker in as system set up for them to fly around and make plays,” Bevis added. “ Luke is a returning starter and is a solid middle linebacker, while Kane has moved for a defensive back position to play more of a hybrid position this year. In front of those two will be four senior linemen Balensiefer, Firkins, Sanders, and Sessum. Lane Deal (Sr.) will be a key sub and potentially work into a starting role, on the defensive line. Lane is a quick and explosive defensive lineman that can disrupt the offense backfield on any play. Our front six can put a lot of pressure on an opponent’s run and pass games. Korbin Cruz (So.) will also play a key role at our strong linebacker position, which has dual roles, being part of the primary run support of our defense and interring into our pass coverage. Christopher Moss (Sr.) adds depth to both the offensive and defensive lines. Christopher along with Lane both do a great job competing with their counterparts during practice, give them really good looks so that they can improve. Both are very competent players, know our systems, and will step in when they need to at their respective positions.”
Two upperclassmen newcomers are out this year in Beto Costilla (Sr.) and Noah Applegate (Jr.).
“They have gotten reps with our first unit and should add depth to our offensive line (Beto) and wide receivers (Noah),” said Bevis.
As for most 1A teams, staying healthy will be key for the success of South Newton this year.
“I think staying healthy is always a key to being successful,” added Bevis. “Also, playing loose and having fun is a key for us. With the COVID restrictions, it’s been tough, but we have stressed that there are certain things that are out of our control, so we try to just focus on what we can control. Guidance is changing daily, and we as a staff so are doing our best to stay on top of things and our players have been great at being flexible.”
The Rebels open the season at North Newton for the annual county rivalry game against the Spartans Aug. 21.
South Newton’s first home game is the following Friday against West Central.
The rest of the schedule looks like:
- at home vs. Traders Point Christian Sept. 4
- at Carroll Sept. 11
- at home vs. Tri-County Sept. 18
- at home vs. Covington Sept. 25
- at North White Oct. 2
- at Attica Oct. 9
- at Frontier Oct. 16