MOROCCO — The North Newton Spartans are looking to repeat as Midwest Conference champions and will be relying on someone other than 4-year standout Colin Wagner to handle the bulk of the carries. Wagner graduated in 2020 along with some other key seniors, but the Spartans also return several weapons from the year before.
Top returnees for North Newton include Austin Goddard (QB/S), Dylan Taylor (HB/LB), Cade Ehlinger (TE/LB), Bryce Shedrow (HB/CB), Dylan Olive (FB/LB), and Kainan Brown (OL/DL).
"All of these guys lead by example and play hard every play," said Scott Rouch, third-year head coach of North Newton.
"Our strength will be in our eight returning starters, and hopefully our ability to get new players acclimated to the varsity game and its speed of play.
Last season, North Newton went 7-3 and lost to Rensselaer in the sectional semifinals.
"The best way for us to be successful is to first and foremost stay healthy," said Rouch. " Continue to play hard each play and not take any plays off. We have attempted to, and with some success, treat this season the same as all the rest, to bring some sense of normalcy to an otherwise not normal situation. The kids have responded quite well I think."
The Spartans will travel to Kentland Aug. 21 to take on county rival South Newton to kickoff the season.
The following two weeks, the Spartans will also be on the road as they take on Rensselaer and North Judson respectively.
North Newton's first home game is Sept. 11 against Kankakee Valley, then the team will be back on the road the following week at West Central.
The remaining schedule includes:
- at home against Frontier Sept. 25
- at home against Delphi Oct. 2
- at home against North White Oct. 9
- at Tri-County Oct. 16