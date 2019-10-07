KENTLAND - North White senior quarterback Anthony Ball accounted for seven touchdowns, six in the first half as the Vikings rolled to a 60-0 win over South Newton Friday night.
Ball finished with 317 yards passing with six touchdown passes and one rushing score, to lead the Viking offense that racked up 480 yards of total offense.
"This offense started all the way back in May with us putting this together," said North White head coach Kirk Quasebarth. "We have five receivers that can go get the ball and an amazing quarterback in Anthony Ball. He is just so cool and collected back there in the pocket. He is the general of our offense and he runs it well. Our passing attack is the name of our game this year."
The North White offense exploded for 18 points in the first quarter and added 30 more in the second for a commanding 48-0 lead at the break.
Ball got the scoring started with a 2-yard touchdown run less than three minutes into the game. He then added touchdown passes of 12 and 13 yards to Trey Cobb in that opening quarter.
The senior signal-caller kept the momentum going in the second quarter with touchdown passes of 16 yards to Parker Smith, 19 yards to Richie Spear, and 62 yards to Brayden Buschman.
"We tried to do a few things different tonight coverage wise because we knew North White has a pretty potent passing attack," said South Newton head coach Bradley Bevis. "We had some miscommunication and he (Ball) hit some long plays."
Smith added a touchdown run of a yard and, Dominick Hernandez booted a 22-yard field goal to account for the rest of the scoring in the first half.
In the second half, Ball connected with Buschman again, this time for a 35-yard score, and Cade Garrett busted a 60-yard run for a score.
While there were plenty of sparks from the North White offense, the defense shined as well in the shutout victory.
"Our defense has been getting better all year," added Quasebarth. "At the beginning of the year we opened and gave up 60 points to Taylor, and from then we have worked more on tackling and getting a lot of guys to the football. We are stepping it up at the end of the year which is the time you want to be good."
The South Newton offense showed some signs of life at different points in the game, but turnovers were big as the Rebels lost two fumbles and threw an interception.
Kayden Cruz paced the Rebel attack with 58 yards rushing and 11 yards passing in the loss.
"There were quite a few things we did better tonight," said Bevis. "We made some good reads in coverage, we just weren't aggressive enough to stop some of their plays. We will get better next week, and just need to keep trying hard."
After starting the season 0-3, North White improves to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the Midwest Conference.
South Newton falls to 0-7 overall finishes up conference play at 0-5.