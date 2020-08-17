MONTICELLO — On August 8th the Lady Spartans traveled to Tippecanoe Country Club to join 16 teams for the Twin Lakes Invite. It was almost 1 year ago in which the 2019 Lady Spartans captured the Golf Sectional at this very course. However, they returned without last year’s Senior Emma Gagnon, but with several seasoned veterans on the team.
North Newton joined the following teams at the Twin Lakes Invite: Lebanon, Lafayette Jeff, Harrison, West Lafayette, McCutcheon, Northwestern, Plymouth, Lowell, Rossville, Twin Lakes, Winamac, Lebanon (JV team), Rensselaer, Frankfort, and Pioneer.
The Twin Lakes Invite team champion played 18 holes with a team score of 364 stokes, which was claimed by Lebanon.
The North Newton team placed 9th overall. Out of a total of 54 participating athletes, North Newton’s Mackendzie Dresbaugh tied Wesley Bradley from Harrison with 86 strokes. Once again it came down to the number of strokes at a chosen tie-breaking hole that placed Dresbaugh 3rd overall at the invite. Following Mackendzie Dresbaugh was Madelyn Arrenholz with 107 strokes, Maddie Binge 108, and Gracie Stevens with a total of 122 strokes.
Three days before the Lady Spartans returned to in-person classes, the team traveled to DeMotte to play at the Sandy Pines Golf Course. Kankakee Valley High School along with Sandy Pines welcomed 12 golf teams. The KVHS Invite included: Crown Point, Lake Central, LaPorte, Chesterton, Valparaiso, North Newton, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Portage, Winamac, Rensselaer, and Hanover Central.
Playing with hearts on fire, two of the Lady Spartans certainly put on a show setting new personal records. The magic for one Lady Spartan began as she teed off on the 16th hole of the invite not knowing that when she lined up at hole #1 she would land her first Birdie of the day. The fire didn’t stop there because this Lady Spartan would see her first eagle of the season on the following hole. Dresbaugh would continue to be on fire with a second birdie followed by her second eagle of the day on hole #6. Dresbaugh would finish with a total of 71 strokes earning the top spot as individual medalist.
It was sophomore Madelyn Arrenholz also having an amazing day finishing with a total of 99 strokes. The Lady Spartans’ Maddie Binge finished with 107 and Gracie Stevens with 122 strokes.
After a couple of invites full of equally tough teams, the Lady Spartans took on what some could call their toughest competitors. This golf match was one that would give bragging rights to one team for the rest of the season. These bragging rights would not only be shared for the season but each member of the team would be able to continue at home. This was the fathers versus daughters annual golf match. It has been posted that the Lady Spartans were able to defeat their fathers by a total of 2 strokes.