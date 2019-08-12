High school girl’s golf action is now in full swing. The North Newton Lady Spartan golfers started the season off on August 6. A total of eight schools participated in the 2019 Rensselaer Invitational: Lowell, Kankakee Valley, North Newton, Clinton Prairie, Rensselaer, South Newton, Tri-County, and Hanover Central.
The girls were divided into teams of two to begin the Invitational. As the athletes calculated their scores and turned them, the team scores were looking to be very close. The final team scores would ultimately put the Lady Red Devils from Lowell in first place with 378 strokes followed by Kankakee Valley (387), North Newton (408), Clinton Prairie (475), Rensselaer (506), and South Newton (546).
North Newton junior Mackendzie Dresbaugh would earn top medalist for the invite with her score of 79 strokes. This would be Dresbaugh’s first back to back win at the Rensselaer Invitational.
“I wanted to par out on the last four holes but I ended up getting a bogey on one of the holes,” said Dresbaugh. “So that was fine but it just didn’t play out the way I would have liked. I plan on working on my short game and making the best of every putt.”
Lowell golfer Tori Langen would come in 2nd with 85 strokes, KV’s Hallie Gutwein 3rd with 86 strokes, followed by Lowell Tanner Greenholt with 88 strokes and KV’s Sarah Groen would round out the top five with 94 strokes.
On Wednesday, the Lady Spartans traveled to the Lake of Four Seasons golf course. They would meet up with Boone Grove and South Central. The Lady Spartans would be led again by Dresbaugh with 42 strokes to be quickly followed by Senior Emma Gagnon with 44. The Lady Spartans would finish with a team score of 212 strokes to pick up the win. South Central would have a team score of 261 and Boone Grove would not have enough golfers to field a team.
The Lady Spartans traveled to Hobart to defend their title at the 2019 Hobart Invite. Unfortunately, the Lady Spartans would run into a time constraint that would not play in their favor. As the golfers turned in the scorecards and the team totals were posted it confirmed a tie with Griffith High School. With ties, this invite normally goes to a playoff. But due to the time constraint, the decision was made to go with the lowest score on the hardest hole on the White Course. Griffith had a birdie and North Newton Lady Spartans had par. After winning this Invite for multiple years the Lady Spartans took second at the Invite.
The Lady Spartans played host to the Tri-County Lady Cavaliers on Aug. 9 for their first Mid-West Conference match of the season. The Lady Spartans were lead again by Dresbaugh. She would gain the recognition of individual medalist with 37 strokes. The team would have a total of 199 strokes to beat the Lady Cavaliers 226 strokes. Tri-County Lady Cavaliers were led by Bailee LaCosse.