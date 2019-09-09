HIGHLAND — On Sept. 9, lady golfers from nine high schools took to Wicker Park Golf Course to participate in the Greater South Shore Conference Tournament. Through out the season these nine schools play each other in Round Robin style with one school being given the Round Robin Conference Title. Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Griffith, Hanover Central, North Newton, River Forest, South Central and Whiting all were in the hunt for the title, however North Newton would win the Round Robin Title under Coach Clark for the second year in a row. It would be the tournament title that the Lady Spartans were on the chase for on Sept. 9.
Going into the tournament Mackendzie Dresbaugh had her sights set on a helping the Lady Spartans to bring home another GSSC Tournament Title.
The Lady Spartans sent out Senior Captain Emma Gagnon, Mackendzie Dresbaugh, Hannah Cooper, Maddie Binge and Madelyn Arrenholz to conquer 18 holes. From the first tee off to the final putt the Lady Spartans knew they would have their hands full defending their 2018 title.
In addition to the low scores the upperclassman showed consistently through out the season, it would be Arrenholz playing beyond her experience as a freshman, the lone underclassman, adding to the low scores enhancing the final team totals.
Back-to-back Greater South Shore Conference Tournament Champions was no longer a dream it had become reality. Of the nine schools in the tournament only six would have enough participating athletes to post qualifying scores. North Newton Lady Spartans would retain the GSSC Tournament Title with 392 strokes followed by South Central 478, Griffith 480, Bishop Noll 485, Whiting 492 and Calumet would round out the schools with 559 strokes.
Senior Catherine Brzycki from Griffith High School would be the GSSC Tournament Medalist with 79 strokes. She would edge out North Newton’s Dresbaugh by just four strkes. However Dresbaugh, who would be the number two medalist, would be joined by teammate Madelyn Arrenholz who was recognized as the numebr four medalist with 99 stokes for the day. The Lady Spartans would post the following stroke totals: Emma Gagnon 104, Maddie Binge and Hannah Cooper both posting 106.
As with every sport in the GSSC Conference, talented athletes are recognized in placement of All Conference athletes. This year the Lady Spartans were able to make their coach very proud. Coach King Clark wouldn’t have just one or two athletes get recognition but his entire team would make one of the two All Conference teams. First Team All-Conference would contain: Mackendzie Dreshbaugh, Madelyn Arrenholz and Emma Gagnon. Second Team All-Conference would have Maddie Binge and Hannah Cooper.
The Lady Spartans had set a few main team goals for the season. One can safely say they have put check marks in two of those columns: bring home both the 2019 Round Robin Title and the 2019 GSSC Tournament Title. The next few goals will be the Mid-West Conference title and leaving the Twin Lakes Sectionals as a team. Next Saturday, September 14th, the Lady Spartans will travel to Hazelton Golf Course to participate in the 2019 Mid-West Conference Golf Tournament.