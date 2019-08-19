MONTICELLO — It came down to a two-hole playoff between three golfers, but North Newton junior Mackendzie Drewsbaugh took home the title at the Twin Lakes Invite Aug. 10.
Dresbaugh edged out Harrison’s Wesley Bradley, Jefferson’s Hallie Wolf for the TOP SPOT.
North Newton as a team placed 9th at the invite.
The Lady Spartans traveled to the Kankakee Vallley Golf Invite Aug. 12. The Lady Spartans were one of 12 teams competing.
The Lady Spartans placed 6th with 401 strokes. Dresbaugh placed 1st overall with 80 strokes. Lady Spartans teammates followed with: senior Emma Gagnon 106, Maddie Binge 107, Gracie Stevens 110 and Madelyn Arrenholz with 122 strokes respectively.