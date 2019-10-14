RENSSELAER — North Newton and South Newton traveled to Rensselaer High School to participate in the 2019 IHSSA Cross Country Sectionals. After running most of the season in dry and warm weather, going into the sectionals would be far from the case. Chilly temperature with high winds and little sunshine made it tough on athletes representing 12 different schools.
The North Newton Lady Spartans finished 7th overall as a team with 172 points. However, they will have 3 athletes out of the 10 to advance onto the New Prairie Regionals. Leading the Lady Spartans to the finishing chute was Kylie Blann. Coming in 25th overall Blann finished the course in 23 minutes and 22.20 seconds. Following Blann to the finish line was Lady Spartans teammates: Brandi McQueen in 30th in 24:05.71, Madelyn Arrenholz 31st in 24:06.62. Kaitlyn Kolish 47th in 26:54.29, Jacqueline Thomas 49th in 27:20.11 and Rebecca Bookwalter 51st in 28:39.64.
Representing North Newton at the regional will be Kylie Blann, Brandi McQueen, and Madelyn Arrenholz.
South Newton Lady Rebels had two athletes step up to the starting line. The two freshmen took to the course like a couple of veterans running in the sectionals. It would be Delaney Farmer reaching the finish line first. Coming in 27th overall with a time of 23:40.24 she would be followed by Lady Rebel teammate Aubree Florian in 37th with a time of 24:40.83.
South Newton coach Mueller could be seen waiting along with the Lady Rebels to hear if any of his athletes would move on, it has been a long time since the Lady Rebels would have any advancing athletes to the Cross Country Regional. As the names were read out for advancing athletes smiles could be seen as two names had been announced, both freshman Delaney Farmer and Aubree Florian would be running in the New Prairie Cross Country Regional representing the South Newton Lady Rebels.
The North Newton boy’s team finished 6th out of 9 teams at the Rensselaer Sectional. Finishing in the top 20 coming in at 19th overall with a time of 19 minutes 2.67 seconds was Ryan Williams. After leading the Spartans to the finish line he was quickly followed by fellow teammates: Gavin Secviar 25th in 19:28.13, Joseph Smith 26th in 19:29.92, Isaac Knight 39th in 20:26.08, Raymond Tharp 58th in 24:50.17 and Joshua Spoor 66th in 28:17.63. Just like the Lady Spartans the men anxiously waited to hear who, if any, would continue to run into next week. Slowly as the names were read the Spartans looked at each other, a total of four would advance to the New Prairie Regional. Ryan Williams, Gavin Secviar, Joseph Smith and Isaac Knight would be taking the trip to run next Saturday. Not advancing as a team but taking 4 of the 10 next advancing spots was a significant sign of all those miles of practice and hard work paying off.
South Newton brought four athletes to the starting line, not enough to field a team, but big enough to make an impact. Leading the Rebels all season has been veteran runner, Kyle Hall and he continued to show his leadership at the 2019 Sectionals. Hall finished 20th overall, taking the last spot in the top 20 finishers called down to be recognized, in a time of 19 minutes 4.25 seconds. Hall was followed into the chute by Rebel teammates: Nolan Gantz 38th in 20:25.02, Tyler Hawley 60th in 26:14.79 and Andrew Conrad 65th in 27:24.42.
Hall and Ganz qualified for Saturday’s regional October 19th.